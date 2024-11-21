 />
AUS vs IND, First Test 2024: How has Kohli fared at Optus Stadium in Perth?

With several absentees in the lead-up to the opening Test, Virat Kohli will be expected to shoulder the burden of India’s inexperienced batting.

Published : Nov 21, 2024 13:29 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Virat Kohli celebrates scoring a hundred against Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth.
Virat Kohli celebrates scoring a hundred against Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Virat Kohli celebrates scoring a hundred against Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

As India begins its Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Friday against Australia at the Optus Stadium, a lot of attention will be paid to the away side’s batting fares.

India might start with a new-look batting line-up with Devdutt Padikal, Dhruv Jurel and Nitish Kumar Reddy set to get the nod.

On the back of a poor outing at home against New Zealand and several absentees in the lead-up to the opening Test, Virat Kohli will be expected to shoulder the burden of India’s inexperienced batting.

Kohli himself has been having a sub-par run with the bat this year with 250 runs at an average of 22.72.

But Indian fans will hope the 35-year-old can replicate his numbers from his last outing at the same venue in Tests.

When India toured Australia in 2018-19, Kohli scored 123 and 17 in two innings in what was the first-ever game at the stadium. India, however, went on to lose the Test by 146 runs.

READ | Plenty to ponder for India as Australia begins quest to wrest back Border-Gavaskar Trophy

His only other score at the Optus Stadium was his 12 against South Africa in the T20 World Cup in 2022.

Kohli has had a good run in the city at the Perth Stadium before 2018, when he scored 44 and 75 in what was an otherwise disastrous tour for India in 2011-12.

In the ODIs, he has scored 242 runs in five innings at an average of 60 at the Perth Stadium.

