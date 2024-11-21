AUS vs IND, First Test 2024: How has Kohli fared at Optus Stadium in Perth?

As India begins its Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Friday against Australia at the Optus Stadium, a lot of attention will be paid to the away side’s batting fares.

India might start with a new-look batting line-up with Devdutt Padikal, Dhruv Jurel and Nitish Kumar Reddy set to get the nod.

On the back of a poor outing at home against New Zealand and several absentees in the lead-up to the opening Test, Virat Kohli will be expected to shoulder the burden of India’s inexperienced batting.

Kohli himself has been having a sub-par run with the bat this year with 250 runs at an average of 22.72.

But Indian fans will hope the 35-year-old can replicate his numbers from his last outing at the same venue in Tests.

When India toured Australia in 2018-19, Kohli scored 123 and 17 in two innings in what was the first-ever game at the stadium. India, however, went on to lose the Test by 146 runs.

His only other score at the Optus Stadium was his 12 against South Africa in the T20 World Cup in 2022.

Kohli has had a good run in the city at the Perth Stadium before 2018, when he scored 44 and 75 in what was an otherwise disastrous tour for India in 2011-12.

In the ODIs, he has scored 242 runs in five innings at an average of 60 at the Perth Stadium.