AUS vs IND, 1st Test: Plenty to ponder for India as Australia begins quest to wrest back Border-Gavaskar Trophy

When the first Test commences on Friday, one of cricket’s greatest rivalries will get a fresh chapter.

Published : Nov 21, 2024 13:20 IST , Perth - 3 MINS READ

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
Australias captain Pat Cummins (L) talks with Indias captain Jasprit Bumrah after posing with the trophy at Optus Stadium in Perth on November 21, 2024, ahead of the first cricket Test between Australia and India.
Australias captain Pat Cummins (L) talks with Indias captain Jasprit Bumrah after posing with the trophy at Optus Stadium in Perth on November 21, 2024, ahead of the first cricket Test between Australia and India. | Photo Credit: SAEED KHAN
Australias captain Pat Cummins (L) talks with Indias captain Jasprit Bumrah after posing with the trophy at Optus Stadium in Perth on November 21, 2024, ahead of the first cricket Test between Australia and India. | Photo Credit: SAEED KHAN

Two men fused by their passion for speed, split by nationalities, and thrown together into a sporting rivalry, stretched their hands towards each other. In the background, the sun was beating down on the grass, all golden hue and green tinge, and in the shade a cool breeze demanded respect and woollens.

Jasprit Bumrah and Pat Cummins, froze time for a bit, as the two, with a son each, discussed parenthood and baby-steps. This was life distilled into its best essence. As proud fathers, splendid pacers and rival captains, Bumrah and Cummins then posed with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Optus Stadium here on Thursday noon. And it was time to get ready for a long Australian summer that would gain its sporting high from the five Tests pitting India against Cummins and his men.

When the first Test commences on Friday, one of cricket’s greatest rivalries will get a fresh chapter. The Ashes and the memories about India-Pakistan Tests linger, but there is no discounting the charms, the adrenaline, and the nail-biting climaxes that seem inevitable when India and Australia face off. India arrives after suffering a 0-3 loss in its backyard against New Zealand but history would whisper about the stunning Test series triumphs Down Under in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

READ | India vs Australia in Tests throwback: New chapter, old rivals

The surface is expected to offer pace and bounce and it was no surprise when Indian coach Gautam Gambhir sauntered towards the pitch on match eve and had a long gaze. He has enough to ponder about. Regular skipper Rohit Sharma is on a paternity break; Virat Kohli, a massive hero equally in Australia, is searching for runs; and Shubman Gill with a left-thumb injury, is a doubtful starter.

The batting order has to be tweaked and Devdutt Padikkal may come into the picture with perhaps K.L. Rahul moving atop the batting tree in tandem with Yashasvi Jaiswal. With demand for some batting insurance lower down the order, the team management may be inclined towards seam-bowling all-rounder Nitish Reddy while Washington Sundar is an option.

Kohli, who has had superb outings with the bat in Australia, is searching for runs.
Kohli, who has had superb outings with the bat in Australia, is searching for runs. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
Kohli, who has had superb outings with the bat in Australia, is searching for runs. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

An Australian line-up with its penchant for left-handed batters could also bring R. Ashwin as the counter-point. Bumrah, with Mohammed Siraj for support, has to inspire a seemingly under-cooked pace attack.

Australia, meanwhile, is itching to wrest back a trophy that has gone missing from its cupboard after the triumphant 2014-15 series. Cummins with fellow speedsters Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood are a clear threat and while the batting-order will miss David Warner, there is enough experience thanks to the trio of Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne.

READ | India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

The last time India and Australia were locked in a five-Test duel in 1991-92, Allan Border’s men won at 4-0. The only link with those days is current Aussie star Mitchell Marsh, whose father Geoff played back then, and the latter’s rivals, Subroto Banerjee is an Indian selector, and Ravi Shastri, back here as a commentator. Since that time much water has flown down Perth’s Swan River while India chases fresh ripples in its fortunes.

The teams (from)
Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wicket-keeper), Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Mitchell Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland and Nathan Lyon
India: Jasprit Bumrah (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, K.L. Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dhruv Jurel (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Nitish Reddy, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana
Match officials: Umpires: Richard Kettleborough and Christopher Gaffaney; Third umpire: Richard Illingworth
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
Match starts at 7.50 a.m. IST

Related Topics

India /

Australia /

Pat Cummins /

Jasprit Bumrah /

Border-Gavaskar Trophy

