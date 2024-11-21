IPL auction players list 2025: Jofra Archer set to return to mega auction players list

England pacer Jofra Archer looks set to make a last-minute entry into the IPL 2025 Auction after previously deciding to give it a miss.

Archer was initially part of the auction longlist but was excluded from the final shortlist, reportedly due to the ECB denying him a No Objection Certificate (NOC). The board wanted him to prioritize his injury recovery ahead of next year’s Ashes series.

Cricket broadcaster Matt Kabir Floyd confirmed ongoing negotiations regarding Archer’s IPL NOC.

“Mark Wood and Jofra Archer were on the initial longlist for the auction but weren’t included in the shortlist. It seems the ECB has denied them NOCs. I’m hearing there are negotiations happening right now between the BCCI, the ECB, and the players’ agents,” Floyd said on his It’s Not Just Cricketpodcast.

The 29-year-old’s career has been marred by a series of injuries over the past few years, keeping him away from consistent cricket. Despite being injured, Archer was picked by the Mumbai Indians in the 2022 auction and represented the team in the 2023 IPL, although he played only four games. Prior to that, Archer had a successful stint with the Rajasthan Royals.