 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL auction players list 2025: Jofra Archer set to return to mega auction players list

In the 2022 auction, Archer was picked by the Mumbai Indians despite being injured. He represented the team in the 2023 IPL, although he played in only four games.

Published : Nov 21, 2024 13:38 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jofra Archer of England bowls during a nets session at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on November 13, 2024.
Jofra Archer of England bowls during a nets session at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on November 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: Gareth Copley/Getty Images
infoIcon

Jofra Archer of England bowls during a nets session at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on November 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

England pacer Jofra Archer looks set to make a last-minute entry into the IPL 2025 Auction after previously deciding to give it a miss.

Archer was initially part of the auction longlist but was excluded from the final shortlist, reportedly due to the ECB denying him a No Objection Certificate (NOC). The board wanted him to prioritize his injury recovery ahead of next year’s Ashes series.

Cricket broadcaster Matt Kabir Floyd confirmed ongoing negotiations regarding Archer’s IPL NOC.

“Mark Wood and Jofra Archer were on the initial longlist for the auction but weren’t included in the shortlist. It seems the ECB has denied them NOCs. I’m hearing there are negotiations happening right now between the BCCI, the ECB, and the players’ agents,” Floyd said on his It’s Not Just Cricketpodcast.

The 29-year-old’s career has been marred by a series of injuries over the past few years, keeping him away from consistent cricket. Despite being injured, Archer was picked by the Mumbai Indians in the 2022 auction and represented the team in the 2023 IPL, although he played only four games. Prior to that, Archer had a successful stint with the Rajasthan Royals.

Related Topics

IPL AUCTION /

Jofra Archer /

IPL 2025 /

Rajasthan Royals

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL auction players list 2025: Jofra Archer set to return to mega auction players list
    Team Sportstar
  2. Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour: Delhi announced as one of five host cities
    Mayank
  3. AUS vs IND, First Test 2024: How has Kohli fared at Optus Stadium in Perth?
    Team Sportstar
  4. AUS vs IND, 1st Test: Plenty to ponder for India as Australia begins quest to wrest back Border-Gavaskar Trophy
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. AUS vs IND, 1st Test: It’s going to get more attritional, says Cummins on eve of five-match series against India
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL auction players list 2025: Jofra Archer set to return to mega auction players list
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL auction 2025: How much money was spent in each edition of the previous Indian Premier League auctions?
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL auction 2025: Most expensive players over the years
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2025 auction: Who are the three Ireland players included in the final players list
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2025 auction: Who are the Zimbabwe players included in the final list?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL auction players list 2025: Jofra Archer set to return to mega auction players list
    Team Sportstar
  2. Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour: Delhi announced as one of five host cities
    Mayank
  3. AUS vs IND, First Test 2024: How has Kohli fared at Optus Stadium in Perth?
    Team Sportstar
  4. AUS vs IND, 1st Test: Plenty to ponder for India as Australia begins quest to wrest back Border-Gavaskar Trophy
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. AUS vs IND, 1st Test: It’s going to get more attritional, says Cummins on eve of five-match series against India
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment