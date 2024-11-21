Indian sports wrap, November 21: Supriya wins discus gold in 98th Inter-College athletics meet 

ATHLETICS

Supriya wins discus gold in 98th Inter-College athletics meet

Supriya Attre of Lady Shri Ram College came up with an impressive throw of 45.63 metres to clinch the discus gold in the 98th Inter-College athletics meet at the Delhi University Polo ground on Thursday.

Amaty Sharma (10.93) and Tanisha Raghav (12.49) won the men’s and women’s 100 metres event.

The results Men: 100m: Amaty Sharma 10.93; 2. Anshu Trivedi 11.25; 800m: 1.Anish Nehra 1:56.63; 2. Mayank Yadav 2:00.27. Women: 100m 1. Tanisha Raghav 12.49; 2. Megha Rawat 12.68; 800m: 1. Prabhiti Rao 2:22.98; 2. Anita Choudhary 2:39.07; 5000m: 1. Riya Pandey 20:17.48; 2. Neha 20:23.89; Javelin throw: 1. Disha Sharma 27.78; 2. Tannu Tiwari 25.17; Discus throw: 1. Supriya Attre 45.63; 2. Priyanka Yadav 32.32.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

GOLF

Amandeep, Jasmine share lead after two days at WPGT

Amandeep Drall fired pars on her last 10 holes to tally a second straight 2-under 70, taking a share of the lead in the 15th and final leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour here on Thursday.

Amandeep, who has a win this season, had two bogeys in her opening four holes, but three birdies between the fifth and the eighth ensured a laudable round of 70, moving to 4-under 140 for two days.

Jasmine Shekar, who bogeyed twice in the opening three holes, shot 1-under 71 and was in shared lead at 4-under 140. She had four birdies against three bogeys.

Sneha Singh (71) and Nayanika Sanga (73) were tied third as Hitaashee Bakshi, the leader on the Order of Merit, was sole fifth after cards of 69-73.

Hitaashee had just a bogey on the Par-3 16th and parred all other 17 holes. Sneha and Nayanika had three birdies against a bogey each.

Vidhatri Urs, one of the two players to have won three times this season, shot 70, while Gaurika Bishnoi shot 73. The two were tied sixth at 1-under 143.

Khushi Khanijau (71-73), Anvitha Narender (73-72) and amateur Kaya Daluwatte (70-76) rounded off the top ten.

The final round will see a close battle between the top seven players, within three shots of each other.

The lead group will comprise local star Sneha, winner of the Order of Merit in 2023, Jasmine and Amandeep.

The course was challenging, and none of the players returned with a bogey-free round. The cut fell at 152, and 17 players made the final round of the final leg.

-PTI

KHELO INDIA GAMES

Bihar to host 2025 KIYG

After successfully conducting the women’s Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament at Rajgir, Bihar will host the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2025 in April next year.

For the first time, the Khelo India Para Games (KIPG), which was organized for the first time in Delhi last year, will also be held in the same state. There will be a gap of 10 to 15 days between KIYG and KIPG

- Team Sportstar

Marathon

Chennai Half Marathon receives over 6,000 entries

The sixth edition of the Chennai Half Marathon will see participation from more than 6,000 athletes.

The event on Sunday will be flagged off from Olcott Memorial High School Ground in Besant Nagar and travel through the scenic routes of the city.

The runners will compete in three distinct categories -- Half Marathon (21.1k), Timed 10K and 5K Run.

The Half Marathon is scheduled to begin at 4.30 am, followed by the Timed 10k at 5:45 am and the 5k run at 7:00 am.

Also, a group of runners will be participating to promote women’s health, safety and education.

A team of visually impaired runners, supported by the Guide Runner India group, will be running the Half Marathon and 10K.

“The Chennai Half Marathon has grown in leaps and bounds from its first edition in 2017 and has seen a constant and steady increase in participation every year,” said Race Director Nagaraj Adiga.

- PTI

Tennis

Arjun reaches ITF junior tourney semis

Arjun Rathi beat fourth seed Shanker Heisnam 6-3, 6-3 in the boys quarterfinals of the ITF junior tennis tournament at the Assam Tennis Complex on Thursday.

Arjun will play sixth seed Praneel Sharma in the semifinals. Izyan Ahmad beat Kandhavel Mahalingam to set up the other semifinal against top seed Sehaj Singh Pawar.

The results (quarterfinals): Under-18 boys: Sehaj Singh Pawar bt Om Patel 6-1, 7-5; Izyan Ahmad bt Kandhavel Mahalingam 7-5, 6-3; Arjun Rathi bt Shanker Heisnam 6-3, 6-3; Praneel Sharma bt Ojas Mehlawat 6-3, 6-4. Under-18 girls: Rishitha Basireddy bt Mahika Khanna 6-0, 6-0; Aishwarya Jadhav bt Snigdha Kanta 6-3, 6 3; Shaivi Dalal bt Kashvi Sunil 7-6(9), 6-4; Priyanka Rana (USA) bt Apara Khandare 2-6, 6-1, 6-4.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Vaidehi Chaudhari beats third seed in Australia

Qualifier Vaidehi Chaudhari beat third seed Jia-Jing Lu of China 6-1, 6-2 in the first round of the USD 40,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Caloundra, Australia, on Thursday.

Vaidehi also made the quarterfinals in partnership with Shrivalli Bhamidipaty.

The results: $82,000 Challenger, Yokohama, Japan Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Benjamin Hassan (Lbn) & Saketh Myneni bt Ryuki Matsuda & Rio Noguchi (Jpn) 6-3, 6-2. $15,000 ITF men, Luanda, Angola Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Gregor Ramskogler (Aut) bt Parth Aggarwal 6-3, 6-2; Robert Strombachs (Ger) bt Yash Yadav 6-0, 6-0; First round: Chirag Duhan bt lUke Cripps (Aus) 6-7(5), 2-0 (retired); Victor Pagotto (Bra) bt Rishabdev Raman 6-4, 6-4; Yash Yadav bt Breno Braga (Bra) 6-3, 5-7, 7-5; Parth Aggarwal bt Patrik Oplustil (Cze) 3-6, 7-5, 6-2. $40,000 ITF women, Caloundra, Australia Singles (first round): Choi Onyu (Kor) bt Shrivalli Bhamidipaty 6-3, 2-6, 6-2; Vaidehi Chaudhari bt Jia-Jing Lu (Chn) 6-1, 6-2; Ankita Raina bt Lily Taylor (Aus) 6-3, 6-3 Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Shrivalli Bhamidipaty & Vaidehi Chaudhari bt Gabriella Da Silva Fick & Alana Parnaby (Aus) 6-4, 7-6(3). $25,000 ITF women, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic Singles (second round): Victoria Rodriguez (Mex) bt Saumya Vig 6-0, 6-0. $15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Mathilde Lollia (Fra) bt Zeel Desai 6-3, 6-3.

-Kamesh Srinivasan