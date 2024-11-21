Pro Kabaddi League HIGHLIGHTS, PKL 2024: Haryana Steelers dominates over Bengaluru Bulls, remains on top; Telugu Titans defeats Bengal Warriorz

- November 21, 2024 22:11Summary
Telugu Titans won three matches in a row and topped the table for the first time since season four after defeating Bengal Warriorz 31-29. However, Haryana Steelers managed to take back the position after the win against Bengaluru Bulls 32-26.
- November 21, 2024 22:0326-32
Shadloui gets warned for jersey pulling and does not get support with his tackle against Akshit, who managed to cross the line.
- November 21, 2024 22:0024-31
Jaideep gives a free point for Akshit. Jaideep seems to have injured his right knee and is seen limping off the mat. A time out given, can he recover or will be out of the remainder of the game? Jaideep is wheeled off, this can’t be good for the Steelers.
- November 21, 2024 21:5723-31
Pankaj gets a touch on Sanjay for DOD raid.
- November 21, 2024 21:5722-31
Vinay slips but manages to get Nitin Rawal and crosses before the defence can even act. Can Bulls make a comeback or will it be another all out?
- November 21, 2024 21:5522-30
Shadloui is not tempted by Jai Bhagwan but makes use of his attempt to take bonus to grab him by the leg and pin him down.
- November 21, 2024 21:5522-29
Two points for Bengaluru Bulls with a super tackle as Vinay’s form is halted for a do or die raid.
- November 21, 2024 21:5320-29
Jatin is unsuccessful in raiding with Sanjay slamming onto the raider to pin him to the ground with the help of his teammates.
- November 21, 2024 21:5220-28
Shivam Patare touches Saurabh Nandal and escapes past.
- November 21, 2024 21:5120-27
Jatin is subbed in for Pardeep and gets a bonus.
- November 21, 2024 21:4919-27
Vinay gets his super 10 with a bonus and this is soon followed by Akshit following a prey to Jaideep. Haryana still leads.
- November 21, 2024 21:4819-25
Shadloui gets in Akshit’s way but is not able to get hold of the raider.
- November 21, 2024 21:4618-25
Parteek makes use of the time fail Shivam Patare in his do or die raid.
- November 21, 2024 21:4517-25
Jai Bhagwan is stopped by Sanjay in a do or die raid, this is however, followed by a referee warning of shirt pulling.
- November 21, 2024 21:4317-24
Vinay gets back-to-back points outing Akshit and Ponparthiban Subramanian after the all out inflicted.
- November 21, 2024 21:4117-21
Nitin stops Vikas followed by Rahul’s surrender. All out for Haryana Steelers.
- November 21, 2024 21:4013-21
Jai Bhagwan anticipates Shadloui’s attempt and escapes managing to evade a do-or-die raid.
- November 21, 2024 21:36Half time stats!
- November 21, 2024 21:3312-21
Shivam Patare is caught by Parteek, but Haryana still leads by nine points at half time.
- November 21, 2024 21:3111-21
Akshit gets a point as he ousts Jaideep.
- November 21, 2024 21:3010-20
Shadloui escapes Jai Bhagwan’s attempt (DOD raid) in the left corner but when the raider moved to the right corner the Iranian comes from behind to get into a back hold and tackle him to the ground with help from his teammate.
- November 21, 2024 21:2810-19
Nitin misses ankle of Naveen on the first attempt but gets his grip on the second.
- November 21, 2024 21:279-19
Akshit failed to escape from Hardeep’s grip and this gets Shadloui to the mat.
- November 21, 2024 21:269-18
Vinay is tackled Nitin Rawal and Bulls attempt a comeback by outing the raider with the most points.
- November 21, 2024 21:258-17
Vinay manages to get two back-to-back bonus points for Haryana.
- November 21, 2024 21:246-15
Shadloui takes on Saurabh Nandal, Naveen as he inflicts an all out! He runs around the mat by crossing the two Bulls’ players.
- November 21, 2024 21:206-11
A ‘steely’ defence by Haryana as they manage to pull away with a five point lead. Pankaj is unsuccessful as he is pinned by Sanjay, who is supported by others.
- November 21, 2024 21:176-10
Nitin is sent to the bench after Shivam Patare manages to touch and cross the line past him.
- November 21, 2024 21:166-9
Pardeep Narwal is halted yet again, this time by Shivam Patare.
- November 21, 2024 21:166-7
Two points given to Bulls with one point to Haryana as Shivam is sent out not before Akshit and Shadloui step out.
- November 21, 2024 21:134-6
Vinay is tackled and is pushed away from the court after an ankle hold by Nitin and is supported by Sunny.
- November 21, 2024 21:113-5
Shivam tries to touch Nitin and is given out. A review is taken and is in favour of the Bulls.
- November 21, 2024 21:082-5
Akshit almost makes it across as he was few cms away from getting few points but is soon pinned by Jaideep.
- November 21, 2024 21:071-3
Pardeep and Vinay exchange bonus points.
- November 21, 2024 21:060-2
Vinay starts for Haryana as Sunny is sent to the bench and a bonus is added to the Steelers’ side.
- November 21, 2024 21:03TOSS | Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers
Bengaluru Bulls team won the toss and selected Choice of court: Left
- November 21, 2024 21:02When was the last time Bengaluru Bulls faced Haryana Steelers?
In the previous contest between Bengaluru Bulls and Haryana Steelers, the former emerged victorious 53-39.
- November 21, 2024 21:01Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers | Starting 7
Bengaluru Bulls - Pardeep Narwal, Nitin Rawal, Sunny, Parteek, Saurabh Nandal, Akshit, Jai Bhagwan
Haryana Steelers - Rahul Sethpal, Shivam Patare, Vinay, Mohammadreza Shadloui, Sanjay, Jaideep, Naveen
- November 21, 2024 20:59Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers head-to-head record:
Bengaluru Bulls has faced Haryana Steelers 10 times, with the former winning six times.
- November 21, 2024 20:5829-31
AND THE HOOTER GOES! Telugu Titans provisionally top the table after their two point win over Bengal Warriorz for the first time since season four.
- November 21, 2024 20:5525-30
Shankar holds Sushil Kambrekar strongly to push him to the ground.
- November 21, 2024 20:5425-29
Sushil ousts Sagar and Ankit. Telugu Titans asks for review claiming only one point for Ankit. However, review unsuccessful and no more review for Telugu.
- November 21, 2024 20:5023-29
Pranay Rane is halted by Sagar.
- November 21, 2024 20:4923-28
Vijay Malik gets Hem Raj with ease and still stays in the opponents side to use the time.
- November 21, 2024 20:4723-27
And just like that Telugu Titans seem to be collapsing after Bengal inflict an all out after Pranay Rane gets a touch on Ankit.
- November 21, 2024 20:4618-27
Super Tackle for Chetan Sahu and Ankit manage to hold Pranay Rane to score two points.
- November 21, 2024 20:4418-25
Finally for the first time, Vijay Malik is sent to the bench after Hem Raj tackles him.
- November 21, 2024 20:4316-25
Pranay manages to bring back Fazel after ousting Manjeet.
- November 21, 2024 20:3815-25
Vijay Malik ousts the Sultan Fazel...Can Bengal manage to bring him back or will they fail?
- November 21, 2024 20:3715-24
Running hand touch by Pranay Rane on Shankar Gadai in the right corner.
- November 21, 2024 20:3614-23
Hem Raj sends Ashish Narwal to the bench.
- November 21, 2024 20:3513-23
DOD Raid! Sagar holds Nitin Kumar and pins him to the ground.
- November 21, 2024 20:3313-22
Hem Raj and Nitin close in on Manjeet to secure him at their end.
- November 21, 2024 20:3212-22
A half hearted tackle by Ankit against Nitin Kumar sends him to the bench.
- November 21, 2024 20:3111-22
After trading a few bonus points, Manjeet gets Vaibhav Garje.
- November 21, 2024 20:3010-20
Pranay Rane swiftly makes his entry and exits while sneaking a touch past Sagar.
- November 21, 2024 20:299-20
Super 10 for Vijay Malik as he manages to escape from the grasp of Hem Raj.
- November 21, 2024 20:26Half time
Telugu leads 19-8 against Bengal Warriorz in half time.
- November 21, 2024 20:258-19
Vishwas S is stopped by Ankit and after pulling the former for a while the Bengal raider exerts strength to get past the line.
- November 21, 2024 20:238-19
Vijay Malik gets out of Vaibhav Garje’s attempt while jumping towards his team’s side. A bonus is also procured.
- November 21, 2024 20:218-17
DOD raid for Bengal. Nitin sneaks past a bonus to survive.
- November 21, 2024 20:207-17
A 10 point lead in the first half as Vijay Malik pulls himself past Manjeet’s foot hold to go past.
- November 21, 2024 20:197-16
Vishwas S is caught by Sagar and its an ALL OUT for Bengal. He, however, gets a bonus point.
- November 21, 2024 20:186-13
After several empty raids, a DOD for Telugu Titans. Vijay Malik ousts Fazel and slides past him to reach the line.
- November 21, 2024 20:166-12
Nitin Kumar is unsuccessful after being tackled by Ankit in the left corner.
- November 21, 2024 20:146-11
Manjeet manages to inflict a self out on Sagar Kumar.
- November 21, 2024 20:135-9
Ankit’s back hold in the left corner seems to be in vain as his foot seems to have touched the lobby while tackling Nitin Kumar.
- November 21, 2024 20:104-9
The stand-in captain of Telugu Titans Vijay Malik is on fire!!! He gets his prey in Vaibhav Garje.
- November 21, 2024 20:094-8
A three point raid! Two self out by Vishwas and Fazel as Vijay Malik manages to touch Manjeet and escape after the two step out while defending.
- November 21, 2024 20:064-5
Bengal on verge of equalising as Pranay Rane gets across the line after a touch on Sagar.
- November 21, 2024 20:063-5
Ashish Narwal tries to move past Hem Raj but is unsuccessful.
- November 21, 2024 20:052-5
Shankar clutches the legs of Nitin Kumar as the latter tries to jump over the Telugu all rounder in a DOD raid.
- November 21, 2024 20:032-4
Do-or-die raid for Telugu Titans as Manjeet fails to escape from the clutches of Manjeet.
- November 21, 2024 20:011-3
Bonus plus Hem Raj gets Vijay Malik two points. This was after Bengal managed to start proceedings with Pranay Rane getting Sagar out.
- November 21, 2024 20:000-1
Telugu Titans’ Vijay Malik manages to oust Manjeet out and get the first point!
- November 21, 2024 19:59The scores will read: Bengal - Telugu (1st match)
Telugu Titans team won the toss and selected Choice of court: Right
- November 21, 2024 19:50Maninder out!
Maninder Singh out of the Bengal Warriorz squad with injury!
- November 21, 2024 19:47What happened when Bengal Warriorz faced Telugu Titans last time?
Last time the two teams faced each other, Bengal won 55-35.
- November 21, 2024 19:39Bengal Warriorz vs Telugu Titans head-to-head record:
Bengal Warriorz and Telugu Titans have faced each other 22 times.
Bengal has won 14 times, Telugu has won thrice with five draws between them.
- November 21, 2024 19:32Refresh your memory, check out what happened yesterday!
Pro Kabaddi League Highlights, PKL 2024: Telugu Titans wins thriller against U Mumba; Naveen’s heroics secure tie for Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants
Welcome to Sportstar’s highlights of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 32 at the Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida on November 20, 2024. Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants first; Telugu Titans vs U Mumba next
- November 21, 2024 19:25Bengal vs Telugu | Starting 7
Bengal Warriorz: Fazel Atrachali, Vishwas S, Vaibhav Garje, Pranay Rane, Nitin Kumar, Manjeet, Hem Raj
Telugu Titans: Vijay Malik, Ankit, Sagar, Manjeet, Ajit Pawar, Shankar Gadai, Ashish Narwal
- November 21, 2024 18:43Wanna refresh your memory about PKL rules? We’ve got you covered
- November 21, 2024 18:31Greetings!
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 33, which will take place at the Noida Indoor Stadium in Noida on November 21, 2024.
Bengal Warriorz will take on Telugu Titans in the day’s first match while Bengaluru Bulls will take on Haryana Steelers in the second match.
- November 21, 2024 18:24Live-streaming info
You can catch all the LIVE action from Pro Kabaddi Season 11 on the Star Sports Network and on Disney+ hotstar.
Latest on Sportstar
- Pro Kabaddi League HIGHLIGHTS, PKL 2024: Haryana Steelers dominates over Bengaluru Bulls, remains on top; Telugu Titans defeats Bengal Warriorz
- Indian sports wrap, November 21: Supriya wins discus gold in 98th Inter-College athletics meet
- IND vs AUS, 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah stats in Australia, wickets taken, bowling record ahead of Perth Test
- Forward Ramos close to return, PSG coach Luis Enrique confirms
- China Masters 2024: Sindhu exits in second round, Treesa-Gayatri bow out; Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag enter quarterfinals
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE