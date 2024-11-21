 />
IND vs AUS, 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah stats in Australia, wickets taken, bowling record ahead of Perth Test

IND vs AUS: Here are India bowler Jasprit Bumrah’s stats and records in Australia ahead of the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth.

Published : Nov 21, 2024 21:04 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jasprit Bumrah during India's tour to Australia in 2020/21.
Jasprit Bumrah during India’s tour to Australia in 2020/21. | Photo Credit: AFP


Jasprit Bumrah during India’s tour to Australia in 2020/21. | Photo Credit: AFP

Jasprit Bumrah will lead India when it takes on Australia in the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Perth starting on Friday.

Rohit Sharma’s absence from the opening match of the five-match series means India’s pace spearhead will have added responsibility on his shoulders.

Bumrah has been pivotal in India’s last two series wins Down Under. The 30-year-old has played seven Tests in Australia where he’s picked 32 wickets, which includes a five-wicket haul, at an average of 21.25.

This will be Bumrah’s third tour to Australia and coach Gautam Gambhir would expect similar returns from him, especially in the absence of Mohammed Shami.

Jasprit Bumrah stats in Australia
Matches played: 7
Wickets: 32
Average: 21.25
Economy: 2.47
Best: 6/33 (Melbourne, 2018)

