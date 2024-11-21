IND vs AUS, 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah stats in Australia, wickets taken, bowling record ahead of Perth Test

Jasprit Bumrah will lead India when it takes on Australia in the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Perth starting on Friday.

Rohit Sharma’s absence from the opening match of the five-match series means India’s pace spearhead will have added responsibility on his shoulders.

Bumrah has been pivotal in India’s last two series wins Down Under. The 30-year-old has played seven Tests in Australia where he’s picked 32 wickets, which includes a five-wicket haul, at an average of 21.25.

This will be Bumrah’s third tour to Australia and coach Gautam Gambhir would expect similar returns from him, especially in the absence of Mohammed Shami.