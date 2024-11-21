 />
PCB appoints Chief Operating Officer for Champions Trophy

The PCB chairman has expressed confidence in Syed’s abilities, calling him an “exceptionally organised professional.”

Published : Nov 21, 2024 21:42 IST , LAHORE - 1 MIN READ

PTI
In a statement issued by the PCB, chairman Mohsin Naqvi reiterated the Board’s stand that it intends to host the tournament entirely in Pakistan.
In a statement issued by the PCB, chairman Mohsin Naqvi reiterated the Board's stand that it intends to host the tournament entirely in Pakistan. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@TheRealPCB
infoIcon

In a statement issued by the PCB, chairman Mohsin Naqvi reiterated the Board’s stand that it intends to host the tournament entirely in Pakistan. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@TheRealPCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday appointed Sumair Ahmad Syed as the Chief Operating Officer of the Champions Trophy even though uncertainty prevails over the organisation of the tournament early next year.

In a statement issued by the PCB, chairman Mohsin Naqvi reiterated the Board’s stand that it intends to host the tournament entirely in Pakistan.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India had earlier informed the International Cricket Council of its unwillingness to send the Indian team to Pakistan for the 50-overs competition, which the global governing body has conveyed to the PCB.

READ: If you want to play for India for long, imbibe good habits: Kohli’s mantra for Jaiswal

Naqvi, meanwhile, expressed confidence in Syed’s abilities, calling him an “exceptionally organised professional.”

“Sumair is an exceptionally organised professional with a wealth of administrative expertise. Coupled with his unwavering passion for cricket, I am confident he will deliver an unforgettable ICC Champions Trophy 2025 for players, officials and fans alike,” he said.

Syed said, “The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 promises to showcase Pakistan’s ability to host world-class cricketing events, welcoming players and fans from around the globe to experience the country’s passion for the game and renowned hospitality.

“Preparations are already well underway, with stadium upgrades nearing completion and crucial discussions ongoing with the International Cricket Council.”

