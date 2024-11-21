AUS vs IND head-to-head record in Tests in Australia: Australia vs India win-loss record Down Under, most runs, wickets

India will take on Australia in the first Test in Perth starting on November 22 knowing that only a dominant series win can propel it towards the World Test Championship final next year.
After a scarcely-believable 0-3 humbling at the hands of New Zealand at home, the team led by Rohit Sharma will be looking to bounce back against the Aussies in the team’s toughest test yet.
Australia on the other hand will be looking for revenge after two continuous series losses at home and four overall in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
AUS vs IND HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN TESTS IN AUSTRALIA
MOST RUNS IN AUS VS IND TESTS IN AUSTRALIA
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Highest Score
|50s/100s
|Ricky Ponting (AUS)
|15
|1893
|86.04
|257
|7/7
|Sachin Tendulkar (IND)
|20
|1809
|53.20
|241*
|7/6
|Virat Kohli (IND)
|13
|1352
|54.08
|169
|4/6
MOST WICKETS IN AUS VS IND TESTS IN AUSTRALIA
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|BBI
|Strike Rate
|Nathan Lyon (AUS)
|15
|60
|37.11
|7/152
|74.6
|Kapil Dev (IND)
|11
|51
|24.58
|8/106
|61.5
|Anil Kumble (IND)
|10
|49
|37.73
|8/141
|65.3
