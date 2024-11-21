 />
AUS vs IND head-to-head record in Tests in Australia: Australia vs India win-loss record Down Under, most runs, wickets

IND vs AUS: Here are the overall stats and records in Tests between India and Australia held Down Under ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting on November 22.

Published : Nov 21, 2024 16:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Australia’s Mitchell Starc celebrates after taking the wicket of India’s Virat Kohli during the WTC final.
FILE PHOTO: Australia’s Mitchell Starc celebrates after taking the wicket of India’s Virat Kohli during the WTC final. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Australia’s Mitchell Starc celebrates after taking the wicket of India’s Virat Kohli during the WTC final. | Photo Credit: Reuters

India will take on Australia in the first Test in Perth starting on November 22 knowing that only a dominant series win can propel it towards the World Test Championship final next year.

After a scarcely-believable 0-3 humbling at the hands of New Zealand at home, the team led by Rohit Sharma will be looking to bounce back against the Aussies in the team’s toughest test yet.

Australia on the other hand will be looking for revenge after two continuous series losses at home and four overall in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

AUS vs IND HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN TESTS IN AUSTRALIA
Matches: 52
Australia wins: 30
India wins: 9
Drawn: 13
Last result: India won by three wickets (Brisbane; January 2021)
Last five results: IND won - 2; AUS won - 1, Draw - 2

MOST RUNS IN AUS VS IND TESTS IN AUSTRALIA

Batter Matches Runs Average Highest Score 50s/100s
Ricky Ponting (AUS) 15 1893 86.04 257 7/7
Sachin Tendulkar (IND) 20 1809 53.20 241* 7/6
Virat Kohli (IND) 13 1352 54.08 169 4/6

MOST WICKETS IN AUS VS IND TESTS IN AUSTRALIA

Bowler Matches Wickets Average BBI Strike Rate
Nathan Lyon (AUS) 15 60 37.11 7/152 74.6
Kapil Dev (IND) 11 51 24.58 8/106 61.5
Anil Kumble (IND) 10 49 37.73 8/141 65.3

