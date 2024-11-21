Sehwag’s son Aaryavir smashes double hundred in Cooch Behar Trophy

India great Virender Sehwag’s son Aaryavir on Thursday smashed an unbeaten 200 off 229 balls in Delhi U-19’s Cooch Behar Trophy contest against Meghalaya in Shillong.

Opening the batting alongside Arnav Bugga, Aaryavir hammered 34 fours and couple of sixes in his special effort. Bugga made a fine 114 off 108 balls.

One could even say that the former India opener had predicted this day for his seven years back. In a post from 2017 on his X account, the explosive batter shared a sweet photograph from his childhood alongside one from his son’s.

“Every father should remember that one day his son will follow his example instead of his advice,” the post read.

Pic 1-Virender Sehwag

Pic 2-Aaryavir Sehwag

Every Father should remember that one day his Son will follow his example instead of his advice pic.twitter.com/PPWZqBE1Ea — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 2, 2017

In response to Meghalaya’s 260, Delhi reached 468 for two in 81 overs at stumps on day two.

Aaryavir was batting alongside Dhanya Nakra (98 batting) at the close of play.

Cooch Behar Trophy is India’s premier multi-day domestic event for the U-19 age group.