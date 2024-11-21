 />
Real Madrid visits lowly Leganes trying to cope with injury crisis

Real Madrid returned to winning ways two weeks ago with a 4-0 victory over Osasuna at the Bernabeu.

Published : Nov 21, 2024 22:39 IST , MADRID - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti.
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti. | Photo Credit: SUSANA VERA/REUTERS
infoIcon

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti. | Photo Credit: SUSANA VERA/REUTERS

The international break came at the perfect time for Real Madrid to try to speed up the recovery of some of its key players in an injury-plagued start to the season but it finds itself still depleted ahead of the side’s trip to Leganes on Sunday.

It returned to winning ways two weeks ago with a 4-0 victory over Osasuna at the Bernabeu following heavy home defeats by 4-0 to pacesetter Barcelona in LaLiga and 3-1 against AC Milan in the Champions League.

However, the win came at the cost of losing Brazil centre back Eder Militao to an anterior cruciate ligament tear for the second straight season, while full back Lucas Vazquez and forward Rodrygo also joined the lengthy injury list.

The 26-year-old Militao became the second Real player to suffer an ACL injury this season after full back Dani Carvajal.

Already missing goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, Aurelien Tchouameni and David Alaba, coach Carlo Ancelotti was left in dire straights with Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia as the only experienced defenders in his senior squad.

READ: Start of Amorim era: All eyes on Man United as it takes on Ipswich in Premier League clash

The Italian will be forced to resort to the club’s youth academy players to fill in on Sunday at lowly local rival Leganes only three days before it travels to Liverpool to face the in-form Premier League and Champions League leader.

There is optimism Courtois could be back against Leganes after a muscle injury while Vazquez, with a thigh strain, seems to be making progress towards a return at Anfield.

Defender Alaba resumed training last week following a lengthy recovery from another ACL tear suffered last year and his availability is still a question mark.

Defensive midfielder Tchouameni has often been deployed as a centre back by Ancelotti whenever he needs help in defence but the France international is still several weeks away from returning after an ankle sprain.

That has left inexperienced 21-year-old academy product Raul Asencio as the remaining choice to play at centre back alongside Rudiger, at least until the transfer window opens in January.

ALSO READ: Chelsea’s Maresca excited to face old club Leicester but says James injured again

“We will evaluate the situation in the coming months. The only thing we can do is try to recover as many players as possible. We will see in January what happens,” Ancelotti said after the Osasuna win.

With a game in hand, Real is second on 27 points, six behind Barcelona whose seven-match winning streak in all competitions ended with a 1-0 defeat at Real Sociedad before the international break.

Also struggling with injuries, Barca will still be missing talisman Lamine Yamal, who was absent with an ankle problem in its loss at San Sebastian and has not fully recovered to be available for coach Hansi Flick at Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Third-placed Atletico Madrid, which is one point behind Real, hosts lowly Alaves also on Saturday. 

Related Topics

Real Madrid /

Leganes

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
