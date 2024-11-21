 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Chelsea’s Maresca excited to face old club Leicester but says James injured again

Maresca said captain James, who has made only four appearances this season after struggling with a hamstring injury, is unavailable after suffering a setback this week.

Published : Nov 21, 2024 19:45 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE -Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca and Reece James during training.
FILE -Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca and Reece James during training. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

FILE -Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca and Reece James during training. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is excited to tackle his former club Leicester City, who he guided into the Premier League last season, but the London side will be without their captain, Reece James, who has been sidelined with injury yet again.

Maresca joined Leicester in June last year following the club’s relegation to the second-tier in the 2022-23 season and helped the Foxes bounce back to the top flight as it was crowned champions in the 44-year-old’s first term in charge.

“I’m excited and thankful, it was a fantastic season. The owner his family are fantastic people. They care for players, staff, and all of the people that work in the club. You can see that,” Maresca told reporters ahead of Saturday’s game.

“It was a fantastic season because I met good people. There was a fantastic connection between the players and staff, and that is something you have to create to be successful. I’m still in contact with them.”

Maresca said captain James, who has made only four appearances this season after struggling with a hamstring injury, is unavailable after suffering a setback this week.

“He felt something, he has to be out. For sure, this weekend and then we’ll see. We don’t know for how long. He has to try and avoid as much as he can, but sometimes things happen even if you want to avoid that,” Maresca said.

ALSO READ: Serie A 2024-25 - Milan bids to hand injury-hit Juve first league loss of season

“Hopefully he can be available for the next one, but he is not available for this one. It’s a muscular problem. We don’t want to take any risks for this weekend. Hopefully, it’s not something long.”

Chelsea is third in the standings with 19 points from 11 games and will face a Leicester side languishing in 15th place, but Maresca said they cannot take Steve Cooper’s side for granted.

“They know exactly what we do ... We will try to adjust the small details to see if we can do something different. It’s more from their side that they know us better than we know them,” Maresca said.

“It’s not an easy game. We can see it is always complicated, no matter where the teams are in the table. We are going to make sure we are focused and prepared. We will prepare to win in the best way.”

Related Topics

Enzo Maresca /

Chelsea /

Reece James /

Leicester City

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Bengal Warriorz vs Telugu Titans starting 7 out, Pawan out with injury; Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers later
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chelsea’s Maresca excited to face old club Leicester but says James injured again
    Reuters
  3. Afshan Fathima breaks social shackles to take her place among MMA’s elite
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Serie A 2024-25: Milan bids to hand injury-hit Juve first league loss of season
    Reuters
  5. AUS vs IND, 1st Test: India record at Perth, match results, batting and bowling stats
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Chelsea’s Maresca excited to face old club Leicester but says James injured again
    Reuters
  2. Leicester’s Ghana winger Fatawu out for season with ACL injury
    Reuters
  3. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola signs contract extension: Reports
    Reuters
  4. Tottenham midfielder Bentancur banned for seven games, fined $126,000 for offensive comment on South Koreans
    AP
  5. Man United fans will see immediate change, says Amorim
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Bengal Warriorz vs Telugu Titans starting 7 out, Pawan out with injury; Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers later
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chelsea’s Maresca excited to face old club Leicester but says James injured again
    Reuters
  3. Afshan Fathima breaks social shackles to take her place among MMA’s elite
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Serie A 2024-25: Milan bids to hand injury-hit Juve first league loss of season
    Reuters
  5. AUS vs IND, 1st Test: India record at Perth, match results, batting and bowling stats
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment