Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola signs contract extension: Reports

The 53-year-old, who joined the club in 2016, has led City to six league titles, two FA Cups and a Champions League triumph as part of its treble win in 2023, along with a FIFA Club World Cup and four League Cups.

Published : Nov 20, 2024 07:55 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File photo: Pep Guardiola’s current deal, signed in 2022, was due to expire at the end of this season. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has signed a new contract to extend his stay at the Premier League champions until 2026, British media reports said on Tuesday.

Guardiola’s current deal, signed in 2022, was due to expire at the end of this season. The new contract reportedly includes an option for a further year, according to The Athletic.

The 53-year-old, who joined the club in 2016, has led City to six league titles, two FA Cups and a Champions League triumph as part of its treble win in 2023, along with a FIFA Club World Cup and four League Cups.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers: Japan on brink of qualification, Indonesia stuns Saudi Arabia

The Spaniard managed boyhood club Barcelona from 2008-12 and spent three years in charge of German giants Bayern Munich, winning three league titles at each club, before joining City.

City is second in the Premier League table, five points behind Liverpool after 11 games.

Related Topics

Pep Guardiola /

Manchester City /

Premier League 2024-25

Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

