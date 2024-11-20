FIFA World Cup 2026, CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Wasteful Colombia falls to 10-man Ecuador, Paraguay draws at Bolivia

Colombia lost 1-0 at home to 10-man Ecuador in South America’s qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday while Julio Enciso’s late equaliser salvaged a 2-2 draw for Paraguay at Bolivia.

Paraguay, which beat Argentina 2-1 last week, is now unbeaten in six games and sits sixth on 17 points in the CONMEBOL standings. Bolivia is four points behind in seventh.

The top six qualify automatically for the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada while the team in seventh spot gain entry to the inter-confederation playoffs.

Ecuador jumped to third on 19 points, with Colombia fourth on goal difference following its second straight loss.

In the day’s other qualifiers, Argentina faces Peru, Chile takes on Venezuela and Brazil is up against Uruguay.

Ecuador struck in the seventh minute through Enner Valencia following a terrific solo run but the visitor was reduced to 10 men in the 34th minute when Piero Hincapie was sent off for denying Jhon Cordoba a clear goal-scoring opportunity.

Colombia was unable to find an equaliser despite having 25 attempts on goal, including a Luis Diaz header that struck the post before halftime, while it was also frustrated by a solid performance from Ecuador goalkeeper Hernan Galindez.

Bolivia looked to make home advantage count against Paraguay at 4,150m above sea level in El Alto and it took the lead after 15 minutes via Ervin Vaca’s first international goal.

Paraguay’s Julio Enciso celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal during the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match against Bolivia at Estadio Municipal de El Alto on Tuesday in El Alto, Bolivia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The host squandered several chances to extend its lead and Miguel Almiron found the equaliser for Paraguay with a first-time finish off a pass from Enciso in the 71st minute.

Bolivia went ahead again nine minutes later when Miguel Terceros made no mistake from the penalty spot but Enciso halted the home fans’ celebrations early in stoppage time with a superb strike from the edge of the box.

Paraguay came close to pulling out a last-gasp victory but goalkeeper Guillermo Viscarra pulled off a brilliant save to deny Ramon Sosa.