 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA World Cup 2026, CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Wasteful Colombia falls to 10-man Ecuador, Paraguay draws at Bolivia

The top six in the CONMEBOL standings qualify automatically for the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada while the team in seventh spot gain entry to the inter-confederation playoffs.

Published : Nov 20, 2024 07:53 IST , BARRANQUILLA, Colombia - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Ecuador’s Enner Valencia (left) celebrates after scoring his team’s winning goal during the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier against Colombia at Roberto Melendez Metropolitan Stadium on Tuesday in Barranquilla, Colombia.
Ecuador’s Enner Valencia (left) celebrates after scoring his team’s winning goal during the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier against Colombia at Roberto Melendez Metropolitan Stadium on Tuesday in Barranquilla, Colombia. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Ecuador’s Enner Valencia (left) celebrates after scoring his team’s winning goal during the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier against Colombia at Roberto Melendez Metropolitan Stadium on Tuesday in Barranquilla, Colombia. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Colombia lost 1-0 at home to 10-man Ecuador in South America’s qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday while Julio Enciso’s late equaliser salvaged a 2-2 draw for Paraguay at Bolivia.

Paraguay, which beat Argentina 2-1 last week, is now unbeaten in six games and sits sixth on 17 points in the CONMEBOL standings. Bolivia is four points behind in seventh.

The top six qualify automatically for the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada while the team in seventh spot gain entry to the inter-confederation playoffs.

Ecuador jumped to third on 19 points, with Colombia fourth on goal difference following its second straight loss.

READ | Japan on brink of World Cup qualification, Indonesia stuns Saudi Arabia

In the day’s other qualifiers, Argentina faces Peru, Chile takes on Venezuela and Brazil is up against Uruguay.

Ecuador struck in the seventh minute through Enner Valencia following a terrific solo run but the visitor was reduced to 10 men in the 34th minute when Piero Hincapie was sent off for denying Jhon Cordoba a clear goal-scoring opportunity.

Colombia was unable to find an equaliser despite having 25 attempts on goal, including a Luis Diaz header that struck the post before halftime, while it was also frustrated by a solid performance from Ecuador goalkeeper Hernan Galindez.

Bolivia looked to make home advantage count against Paraguay at 4,150m above sea level in El Alto and it took the lead after 15 minutes via Ervin Vaca’s first international goal.

Paraguay’s Julio Enciso celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal during the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match against Bolivia at Estadio Municipal de El Alto on Tuesday in El Alto, Bolivia.
Paraguay’s Julio Enciso celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal during the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match against Bolivia at Estadio Municipal de El Alto on Tuesday in El Alto, Bolivia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Paraguay’s Julio Enciso celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal during the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match against Bolivia at Estadio Municipal de El Alto on Tuesday in El Alto, Bolivia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The host squandered several chances to extend its lead and Miguel Almiron found the equaliser for Paraguay with a first-time finish off a pass from Enciso in the 71st minute.

Bolivia went ahead again nine minutes later when Miguel Terceros made no mistake from the penalty spot but Enciso halted the home fans’ celebrations early in stoppage time with a superb strike from the edge of the box.

Paraguay came close to pulling out a last-gasp victory but goalkeeper Guillermo Viscarra pulled off a brilliant save to deny Ramon Sosa.

Related Topics

Colombia /

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers /

CONMEBOL /

Ecuador /

Enner Valencia /

Paraguay /

Bolivia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Brazil vs Uruguay LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: BRA 1-1 URU, Gerson equalises after Valverde goal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola signs contract extension: Reports
    Reuters
  3. FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers: Japan on brink of qualification, Indonesia stuns Saudi Arabia
    AP
  4. FIFA World Cup 2026, CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Wasteful Colombia falls to 10-man Ecuador, Paraguay draws at Bolivia
    Reuters
  5. UEFA Nations League: Germany denied three points by last-chance penalty for Hungary; Sweden’s Gyökeres scores four
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. FIFA World Cup 2026, CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Wasteful Colombia falls to 10-man Ecuador, Paraguay draws at Bolivia
    Reuters
  2. UEFA Nations League: Germany denied three points by last-chance penalty for Hungary; Sweden’s Gyökeres scores four
    AP
  3. FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers: Japan on brink of qualification, Indonesia stuns Saudi Arabia
    AP
  4. Why is Neymar not playing in Brazil vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier?
    Team Sportstar
  5. ARG 1-0 PER Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Lautaro Martinez scores to help Argentina beat Peru 1-0
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Brazil vs Uruguay LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: BRA 1-1 URU, Gerson equalises after Valverde goal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola signs contract extension: Reports
    Reuters
  3. FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers: Japan on brink of qualification, Indonesia stuns Saudi Arabia
    AP
  4. FIFA World Cup 2026, CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Wasteful Colombia falls to 10-man Ecuador, Paraguay draws at Bolivia
    Reuters
  5. UEFA Nations League: Germany denied three points by last-chance penalty for Hungary; Sweden’s Gyökeres scores four
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment