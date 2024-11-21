 />
Serie A 2024-25: Milan bids to hand injury-hit Juve first league loss of season

Inter Milan heads to Hellas Verona on Saturday lying fourth in the table, one point behind Napoli, and it has not lost to its host in the last 26 Serie A meetings.

Published : Nov 21, 2024 19:37 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
AC Milan’s Rafael Leao, right, celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A match between Cagliari and AC Milan at the Unipol Domus in Cagliari, Italy, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.
AC Milan’s Rafael Leao, right, celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A match between Cagliari and AC Milan at the Unipol Domus in Cagliari, Italy, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
AC Milan's Rafael Leao, right, celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A match between Cagliari and AC Milan at the Unipol Domus in Cagliari, Italy, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

AC Milan will look to capitalise on a Juventus injury crisis when they meet at San Siro on Saturday or risk being left behind in the Serie A title race as it trails leader Napoli by eight points.

Although Milan has a game in hand, a loss against the only unbeaten team in the Italian top flight could cut it adrift in the title race with not even half the season played.

Both sides need victory in a packed leaderboard, with two points separating Napoli at the summit from Juve in sixth. Milan are seventh, six points further back.

Thiago Motta’s Juve side will probably be without key striker Dusan Vlahovic, who is adding to a growing injury crisis.

Arkadiusz Milik, Nico Gonzalez, Juan Cabal and Gleison Bremer are all out with injuries and Douglas Luiz is doubtful.

Milan defender Matteo Gabbia could miss out with a muscle injury, Ismael Bennacer continues his recovery from a calf issue and Alessandro Florenzi is a long-term absentee.

ALSO READ: Leicester’s Ghana winger Fatawu out for season with ACL injury

Claudio Ranieri will lead AS Roma for the first time in his third spell as manager in a tough trip to Napoli on Sunday.

Ranieri, the capital club’s third coach this season, was appointed after Ivan Juric was sacked following four losses in the last five league matches to leave Roma languishing 12th in the standings.

Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay should be fit following an injury scare on international duty with Scotland.

McTominay has played a key role for Antonio Conte’s side, contributing two goals and two assists in Serie A this season.

Inter Milan heads to Hellas Verona on Saturday lying fourth in the table, one point behind Napoli, and it has not lost to its host in the last 26 Serie A meetings.

Inter manager Simone Inzaghi’s main concerns are Hakan Calhanoglu, who is recovering from a hip injury, and Brazilian wingback Carlos Augusto, who has a hamstring problem.

Atalanta, second in the table on 25 points, will look to build on their 10-match unbeaten run on Saturday when they visit Parma.

Third-placed Fiorentina travels to Como on Sunday with the visitor on a six-match league winning streak and level on points with Atalanta.

