 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Juan Mata joins ownership group of MLS expansion franchise San Diego FC

The former Manchester United and Chelsea player joins David Beckham as only the second international player to be involved in MLS ownership.

Published : Nov 21, 2024 08:44 IST , SAN DIEGO - 2 MINS READ

AP
File photo: Spaniard Juan Mata is the first active international football player to hold an ownership stake in Major League Soccer.
File photo: Spaniard Juan Mata is the first active international football player to hold an ownership stake in Major League Soccer. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File photo: Spaniard Juan Mata is the first active international football player to hold an ownership stake in Major League Soccer. | Photo Credit: AP

Spanish star and World Cup champion Juan Mata has joined the expansion of San Diego FC’s ownership group, making him the first active international football player to hold an ownership stake in Major League Soccer.

Mata joins David Beckham as only the second international player to be involved in MLS ownership.

“Joining San Diego FC as a partner is an exciting opportunity to help build something truly special in a city and league that are experiencing incredible growth,” Mata said in a statement.

He added that the commitment to the community by both the club and the Right to Dream Academy “aligns perfectly with my own values. I look forward to contributing my experience and passion for the game and working alongside everyone here to build a club that inspires both on and off the pitch.”

He has been with the Western Sydney Wanderers of the Australian A-League since September.

ALSO READ | Iconic Real Madrid lockers on display in London auction

Mata has been a big name in international football for years. He won club honours in England, Spain, Turkey and Japan, and was a key player in the golden era of the Spanish men’s national team which won the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 UEFA European Championship.

A product of Real Madrid’s youth academy, Mata began his professional career with Real Madrid Castilla before transferring to Valencia CF in 2007, where he won the Copa del Rey the following year.

Mata signed with Chelsea FC in 2011, where he was pivotal in helping the London club capture the UEFA Champions League, FA Cup, and UEFA Europa League titles, earning Chelsea’s Player of the Year honors twice in that span.

He joined Manchester United in 2014, winning the FA Cup, Europa League and EFL Cup in nine seasons. He joined Turkish side Galatasaray in 2022, where he celebrated his first league title, before signing with Japan’s Vissel Kobe in 2023, where he won the league again.

Mata founded the Common Goal initiative, pledging 1 per cent of his salary to social causes.

Related stories

Related Topics

Major League Soccer /

Juan Mata /

MLS /

David Beckham

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Juan Mata joins ownership group of MLS expansion franchise San Diego FC
    AP
  2. US women to host Japan, Australia and Colombia in 2025 SheBelieves Cup
    AFP
  3. Costa Rican club Alajuelense threatens FIFA with legal action in bid for spot at Club World Cup
    AP
  4. Women’s Champions League 2024-25: Lyon’s late surge routs Roma; Chelsea, Real Madrid also into quarterfinals
    AP
  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Brilliant Jasmine Paolini leads Italy to fifth title
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Juan Mata joins ownership group of MLS expansion franchise San Diego FC
    AP
  2. Costa Rican club Alajuelense threatens FIFA with legal action in bid for spot at Club World Cup
    AP
  3. Women’s Champions League 2024-25: Lyon’s late surge routs Roma; Chelsea, Real Madrid also into quarterfinals
    AP
  4. Iconic Real Madrid lockers on display in London auction
    AFP
  5. Arnault family to complete Paris FC acquisition “in coming days”: club president
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Juan Mata joins ownership group of MLS expansion franchise San Diego FC
    AP
  2. US women to host Japan, Australia and Colombia in 2025 SheBelieves Cup
    AFP
  3. Costa Rican club Alajuelense threatens FIFA with legal action in bid for spot at Club World Cup
    AP
  4. Women’s Champions League 2024-25: Lyon’s late surge routs Roma; Chelsea, Real Madrid also into quarterfinals
    AP
  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Brilliant Jasmine Paolini leads Italy to fifth title
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment