 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Arnault family to complete Paris FC acquisition “in coming days”: club president

The Arnault Family will become the majority shareholders of Paris FC, with Austrian company Red Bull also acquiring a minority share, once the necessary administrative procedures have all been finalised.

Published : Nov 20, 2024 21:21 IST - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Paris FC’s president Pierre Ferracci (L) and representative of the Agache family holding company Antoine Arnault pose in front of the club’s youth academy in Orly, a northern suburb of Paris, on November 20, 2024.
Paris FC’s president Pierre Ferracci (L) and representative of the Agache family holding company Antoine Arnault pose in front of the club’s youth academy in Orly, a northern suburb of Paris, on November 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Paris FC’s president Pierre Ferracci (L) and representative of the Agache family holding company Antoine Arnault pose in front of the club’s youth academy in Orly, a northern suburb of Paris, on November 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

The family of France’s richest person, Bernard Arnault, will complete the acquisition of Paris FC “in the coming days”, the Ligue 2 club’s president said during a press conference Wednesday.

The Arnault Family will become the majority shareholders of Paris FC, with Austrian company Red Bull also acquiring a minority share, once the necessary administrative procedures have all been finalised.

Paris FC president Pierre Ferracci said a general assembly will be held on November 29, when a new board of directors will be approved.

ALSO READ: Professional players being failed by poor application of safety standards, says study commissioned by FIFPRO

No figures have yet been released about the size of the acquisition or the projected investment.

Antoine Arnault, the son of the CEO of LVMH, said that the club “will belong to my family”, adding that it “will not be a shared property of the Arnault family and Red Bull”.

He added that Paris FC, which is currently top of France’s second division, will not come under Red Bull’s multi-club ownership model, which includes German team RB Leipzig and Austria’s RB Salzburg.

Related Topics

Paris FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Telugu Titans 9-9 U Mumba; Naveen’s heroics secure tie for Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants
    Team Sportstar
  2. Arnault family to complete Paris FC acquisition “in coming days”: club president
    AFP
  3. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Romania awarded 3-0 win over Kosovo after walk-off
    Reuters
  4. Qatar men’s basketball coach Demir says India will be favourite in their Asia Cup Qualifier match
    K. Keerthivasan
  5. MMA promotion Professional Fighters League strikes deal to run events in Dubai
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Arnault family to complete Paris FC acquisition “in coming days”: club president
    AFP
  2. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Romania awarded 3-0 win over Kosovo after walk-off
    Reuters
  3. Tottenham to appeal length of Bentancur’s ban for racist remarks
    Reuters
  4. ‘Training clubs’ reap rewards of Clearing House programme - FIFA
    Reuters
  5. Serie A 2024-25: Vieira appointed new coach of Genoa
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Telugu Titans 9-9 U Mumba; Naveen’s heroics secure tie for Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants
    Team Sportstar
  2. Arnault family to complete Paris FC acquisition “in coming days”: club president
    AFP
  3. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Romania awarded 3-0 win over Kosovo after walk-off
    Reuters
  4. Qatar men’s basketball coach Demir says India will be favourite in their Asia Cup Qualifier match
    K. Keerthivasan
  5. MMA promotion Professional Fighters League strikes deal to run events in Dubai
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment