Women’s Champions League 2024-25: Lyon’s late surge routs Roma; Chelsea, Real Madrid also into quarterfinals

Teenager Linda Caicedo, the 2023 World Cup star for Colombia, was Real Madrid’s standout in a 3-2 win at Twente after trailing in the first half.

Published : Nov 21, 2024 08:06 IST - 3 MINS READ

AP
Real Madrid’s Linda Caicedo celebrates scoring its first goal with teammates.
Real Madrid’s Linda Caicedo celebrates scoring its first goal with teammates. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Real Madrid's Linda Caicedo celebrates scoring its first goal with teammates.

Two goals in two minutes by substitute Kadidiatou Diani roused Lyon to a late-surging 4-1 win over Roma on Wednesday and a place in the Women’s Champions League quarterfinals.

Roma stung the record eight-time European champion by taking a 74th-minute lead that provoked a fierce fightback, started by veteran France forward Diani scoring from close range on corners in the 77th and 79th.

Chelsea and Real Madrid also won in Group B to join Lyon in the knockout stage with two rounds to spare.

Lucy Bronze’s spectacular volley after just 64 seconds set Chelsea on its way to a fourth straight win, 3-0 over last-place Celtic.

Teenager Linda Caicedo, the 2023 World Cup star for Colombia, was Madrid’s standout in a 3-2 win at Twente after trailing in the first half.

Germany great Alexandra Popp scored a hat trick and had two assists in Wolfsburg’s 5-0 win against overmatched Galatasaray.

That set up a key game on Dec. 11 when Wolfsburg hosts Roma, both on six points, with second place behind Lyon at stake.

Heavily favored Lyon had not conceded a goal in three straight wins in the Champions League before being stunned by Roma’s 18-year-old Giulia Dragoni. The on-loan forward from Barcelona scored with a left-footed shot that was Roma’s only on-target effort all game.

Lyon awoke and from near identical spots from the right flank, Kadidiatou Diani pounced on loose balls to score from three yards (meters) each time. Another substitute, Eugenie Le Sommer, had an immediate impact by scoring in the 89th and captain Wendie Renard rose in stoppage time with a header from another corner.

ALSO READ | Barcelona pushes back Camp Nou return to mid-February

Chelsea’s winning run is now all 11 games under new coach Sonia Bompastor, who led Lyon to its last Champions League title in 2022.

The English league leader had too much quality for Celtic. After Bronze’s opener, Chelsea added a header in the 25th by Wieke Kaptein and a stoppage-time penalty by Eve Périsset.

Teenage star Linda Caicedo’s twisting dribbles tormented the Twente defense and helped seal Real Madrid’s place in the quarterfinals.

The Colombian scored in first-half stoppage time and set up Signe Bruun for a simple finish in the 71st minute to rally Madrid for a 3-2 win, one week after beating Twente 7-0 at home.

Madrid was tested in the first half and Twente led in the 29th when Jaimy Ravensbergen connected on a free kick curled into the goalmouth.

Caicedo turned the game just before halftime finishing off an attack she started with a direct run into the penalty area. Her first shot was saved, and when a followup effort was deflected to her feet, Caicedo calmly scored from close range.

When Caicedo ran at the Twente defense in the 71st, she created space to cross the ball low for Denmark forward Bruun to score.

Madrid’s win was assured in stoppage time when Alba Redondo ran clear to score, though Twente closed the gap with almost the last kick, a 20-yard (meter) shot by Sophie Te Brake.

Madrid has nine points, six clear of Twente, and advances as it also holds the head-to-head tiebreaker.

While the 19-year-old Caicedo was starring in the Netherlands, the 33-year-old Popp was as good as ever in Germany.

Wolfsburg had won 5-0 in Istanbul last week, and Popp set the two-time European champion on course for a repeat result in the third minute. Her first goal was a low shot from near the penalty spot, and she added headers in the 15th and 88th.

Popp also created chances for Janina Minge to shoot in the 31st from the edge of the penalty area and crossed for Lena Lattwein to score with a header in stoppage time.

