Billie Jean King Cup: Brilliant Jasmine Paolini leads Italy to fifth title

Underdogs Slovakia, who had stunned Britain on its way to the final, never got going against an imperious Italy who got off the mark with Lucia Bronzetti’s dominant win over Viktoria Hruncakova in the opening match.

Published : Nov 21, 2024 07:47 IST , MALAGA - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Team Italy lifts the Billie Jean King Cup trophy during the trophy presentation \ at Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena on November 20.
Team Italy lifts the Billie Jean King Cup trophy during the trophy presentation \ at Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena on November 20. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Team Italy lifts the Billie Jean King Cup trophy during the trophy presentation \ at Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena on November 20. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Jasmine Paolini put on a tennis masterclass to steer Italy to a fifth Billie Jean King Cup title as she beat Rebecca Sramkova 6-2, 6-1 in the second singles rubber to wrap up a 2-0 win over Slovakia in the final on Wednesday.

A year after Italy suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Canada in the decider and over a decade since its last title in 2013, the charismatic Paolini demolished Sramkova before celebrating wildly with her teammates and jubilant Italian fans, including men’s world number one Jannik Sinner.

Underdogs Slovakia, who had stunned Britain on its way to the final, never got going against an imperious Italy who got off the mark with Lucia Bronzetti’s dominant 6-2, 6-4 win over Viktoria Hruncakova in the opening match.

“It’s unbelievable, amazing, I don’t have words to describe how I feel right now, it’s just incredible,” an emotional Paolini said on court.

“I think we played an unbelievable week and I’m so proud of how we did it in every match. I’m very happy that this year we finally were able to bring the title back to Italy,” the world number four added.

Paolini fell to a 6-2, 6-3 defeat to Canada’s Leylah Fernandez in last year’s final in Seville.

Yet this time around the Wimbledon and Roland Garros finalist Paolini put in a commanding performance against the 43rd-ranked Sramkova, who tried to gut it out while suffering with cramp throughout the second set.

ALSO READ | World No. 1 Sabalenka aims to emulate Serena-like dominance in the power game

“I think last year Leylah (Fernandez) played really well, she played better than me. That’s the way it is sometimes in sports,” Paolini said.

“Today when I stepped on court I told myself that I was going to give 100%... If you win, you win. But if you lose you have to accept that. We are going to fight for every ball and today it went well for us,” she added.

Italy’s perfect day started with a superb performance from 25-year-old Bronzetti, who played only her second BJK Cup singles match, following her debut win in the semifinal against Poland.

Bronzetti was firing rockets with her serve and dominated Hruncakova in two quick sets that lasted just one hour and 20 minutes.

“I’m very proud to be here, to represent Italy, I’m so happy for this win,” Bronzetti said.

“It was not as easy as it may have looked. We are in the final so every match is tough. I’m very happy to have earned the point for Italy,” she added.

Paolini went about her business even quicker, beating her opponent in one hour.

