France sports minister says ex-football federation chief withdrawing defamation complaint

Le Graet resigned from his post in February 2023 following allegations of sexual and moral harassment but denied any wrongdoing.

Published : Nov 21, 2024 18:45 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Then President of the French Football Federation Noel Le Graet before the awards.
Then President of the French Football Federation Noel Le Graet before the awards. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Then President of the French Football Federation Noel Le Graet before the awards. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

France’s Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera has said former French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet is withdrawing his defamation complaint against her.

Le Graet resigned from his post in February 2023 following allegations of sexual and moral harassment but denied any wrongdoing. French prosecutors dropped an investigation into the allegations against the 82-year-old earlier this month.

Oudea-Castera, who spearheaded the organisation of the Paris Summer Olympics, said Le Graet informed the Cour de Justice de la Republique - a special tribunal for government officials - that he is withdrawing his defamation complaint.

“As with his resignation at the time, he is making a wise decision for himself and for the FFF,” the minister said in a statement on X on Thursday. 

