 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Scott Boland named in Australian PM’s XI side to face India in practice match

Boland is the most experienced player in the 14-member squad for the practice match that will be played at the Manuka Oval on November 30 and December 1.

Published : Nov 22, 2024 10:32 IST , PERTH - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Australian bowler Scott Boland during the Australia A against India A match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Australian bowler Scott Boland during the Australia A against India A match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Australian bowler Scott Boland during the Australia A against India A match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. | Photo Credit: AFP

Test pacer Scott Boland was on Friday named in the Australian Prime Minister’s XI squad for the two-day pink-ball match against the visiting India in Canberra beginning on November 30.

The Prime Minister’s XI team will be led by uncapped all-rounder Jack Edwards of New South Wales.

India captain Rohit Sharma, who missed the ongoing first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which began here on Friday due to the birth of his second child, is likely to feature in the tour match at Manuka Oval.

The game will serve as an important preparation for India as the second Test in Adelaide beginning on December 6 will be its first pink-ball Test in nearly three years.

Boland is in the Australia squad for the first Test here and will hope to push for his inclusion in the Australia playing XI for the pink-ball second Test in Adelaide. He is the most experienced of a 14-player PM’s XI squad.

“We are utilising the opportunity to maintain Scott Boland’s match fitness in his preparations as part of the Test squad,” said selection chief George Bailey.

“We thank the Prime Minister for his input into the squad which sees some of the country’s most exciting young cricketers mixed with some highly experienced players.” The Prime Minister’s XI will also have last year’s Under-19 World Cup winners Sam Konsas, Mahli Beardman, Charlie Anderson and Aidan O’Connor.

Former Test opener Matthew Renshaw was selected having been left out of the Australia A matches, while emerging middle-order batter Ollie Davies was also included.

“The Prime Minister’s XI has a rich history within Australian Cricket and I am delighted to confirm the squad for this summer’s match against India,” said Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

“Taking on India, one of the best sides in world cricket featuring the likes of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant, will be an amazing experience for the squad, particularly knowing that millions of fans around the globe will be watching the match.”

Australia Prime Minister’s XI squad
Jack Edwards (c), Charlie Anderson, Mahli Beardman, Scott Boland, Jack Clayton, Aidan O’Connor, Ollie Davies, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Harper, Hanno Jacobs, Sam Konstas, Lloyd Pope, Matthew Renshaw, Jem Ryan.

Related Topics

Scott Boland /

India /

Australia /

George Bailey

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia vs India Live Score, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 1st Test Day 1: India 150 all out; Bumrah picks three early wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. Scott Boland named in Australian PM’s XI side to face India in practice match
    PTI
  3. F1: Fred Vasseur questions ‘strange momentum’ of race director change
    Reuters
  4. Australia to mark 10-year anniversary of Hughes’ death during 2nd AUS vs IND Test
    Reuters
  5. NBA roundup: Magic steps up late to win against Lakers; Jazz loses to Spurs
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Australia to mark 10-year anniversary of Hughes’ death during 2nd AUS vs IND Test
    Reuters
  2. Scott Boland named in Australian PM’s XI side to face India in practice match
    PTI
  3. AUS vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul given out after controversial Australia DRS review
    Team Sportstar
  4. AUS vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul crosses 3000 Test runs during Australia vs India match at Perth
    Team Sportstar
  5. AUS vs IND, 1st Test: Starc-Hazlewood register 400 wickets as new-ball pair for Australia
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia vs India Live Score, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 1st Test Day 1: India 150 all out; Bumrah picks three early wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. Scott Boland named in Australian PM’s XI side to face India in practice match
    PTI
  3. F1: Fred Vasseur questions ‘strange momentum’ of race director change
    Reuters
  4. Australia to mark 10-year anniversary of Hughes’ death during 2nd AUS vs IND Test
    Reuters
  5. NBA roundup: Magic steps up late to win against Lakers; Jazz loses to Spurs
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment