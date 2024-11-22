NBA roundup: Magic steps up late to win against Lakers; Jazz loses to Spurs

Franz Wagner scored 15 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds remaining, and the visiting Orlando Magic rallied for a 119-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.

Orlando’s Jalen Suggs scored 23 points, Moritz Wagner had 19 and Tristan da Silva added 12. Franz Wagner added 11 assists while shooting 13-for-26 from the floor, including 5-for-9 in the final period.

Goga Bitadze grabbed 15 rebounds as the Magic won for the seventh time in eight games.

Anthony Davis amassed 39 points and nine rebounds for the Lakers, but he missed 3 of 4 free-throw attempts in the final 27 seconds and was also off target on an 18-foot turnaround jumper at the buzzer. Los Angeles was 3-for-9 from the foul line in the fourth quarter.

Spurs beats Jazz

Harrison Barnes had 25 points and 10 rebounds and Chris Paul made key plays down the stretch and finished with 13 points and 10 assists as San Antonio rallied in the fourth quarter to beat visiting Utah.

The Jazz led by as many as 20 points late in the first half and by four entering the final quarter before the Spurs came back. San Antonio played without Victor Wembanyama (knee) and Devin Vassell (knee) for the third consecutive game.

The Jazz’s Lauri Markkanen led all scorers with 27 points. Keyonte George added 19 as Utah dropped its fourth game in a row.

Hornets beats Pistons in overtime

Brandon Miller scored eight of his career-high 38 points in overtime as Charlotte recovered from blowing a 20-point lead to fend off visiting Detroit.

LaMelo Ball pumped in 35 points and delivered nine assists as the Hornets survived after the Pistons roared back. Charlotte’s three other starters aside from Miller and Ball combined for just 23 points. Grant Williams had 12 points, Josh Green scored 10 and Moussa Diabate had 16 rebounds.

Cade Cunningham led Detroit with 27 points and added 10 assists and seven rebounds. Tobias Harris finished with 26 points and eight boards, while Malik Beasley (16 points) and Isaiah Stewart (13 points, nine rebounds) contributed off the bench.

Timberwolves struggles against Raptors

RJ Barrett scored 31 points -- 12 in the fourth quarter -- and Toronto defeated visiting Minnesota.

Scottie Barnes produced 17 points and six assists for the Raptors after missing 11 games due to a right orbital fracture. Chris Boucher added 22 points while Jakob Poeltl had 15 points and 12 rebounds for Toronto, which took command with a 13-1 run late in the fourth quarter.

Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and Julius Randle had 23 points and nine rebounds for the Timberwolves, who has lost its past 20 visits to Toronto. Its last win there came on January 21, 2004. Jaden McDaniels added 22 points and Rudy Gobert posted 13 points and 11 rebounds.