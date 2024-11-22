 />
World Chess Championship 2024: What happened last time Gukesh faced Liren?

Gukesh secured a spot in the World Chess Championship final after winning the Candidates tournament in April and became the youngest challenger to the world title at the age of 17.

Published : Nov 22, 2024 16:54 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File photo: Gukesh faced off against his Liren in August this year during the first round of the Sinquefield Cup held in the United States. 
File photo: Gukesh faced off against his Liren in August this year during the first round of the Sinquefield Cup held in the United States.  | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File photo: Gukesh faced off against his Liren in August this year during the first round of the Sinquefield Cup held in the United States.  | Photo Credit: AP

D. Gukesh will look to make history and become the youngest winner of the World Chess Championship when he faces reigning champion Ding Liren in the final, starting on November 25 in Singapore.

Gukesh secured a spot in the final after winning the Candidates tournament in April and became the youngest challenger to the world title at the age of 17.

What happened last time Gukesh faced Ding Liren?

Gukesh faced off against his Liren in August this year during the first round of the Sinquefield Cup held in the United States.

The match ended in a draw with the clash resembling more of a shadow boxing match than a genuine contest, as both Gukesh, the World Championship challenger, and Liren avoided revealing their true preparations for their upcoming World Championship battle.

The Italian opening met with some usual response and Liren’s attempt to complicate matters through a king side attack met with a cold-water treatment.

In the end, the Chinese decided to end the game through perpetual checks after sacrificing a Bishop and a rook.

Gukesh has faced Liren two more times in the past (Tata Steel 2024 and Tata Steel 2023), losing on both occasions.

The only time Gukesh managed to beat Liren was during the fourth round of the 2024 Freestyle Chess G.O.A.T. Challenge in February this year.

(With inputs from PTI)

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
