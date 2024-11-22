 />
D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship 2024 Frequently Asked Questions: Schedule, venue, format, prize money, live streaming info — FAQs

D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship 2024: Here are all the facts and details you need to know about the final.

Published : Nov 22, 2024 12:35 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
China’s Ding Liren will take on India’s D. Gukesh in the World Chess Championship final.
China’s Ding Liren will take on India’s D. Gukesh in the World Chess Championship final. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

China’s Ding Liren will take on India’s D. Gukesh in the World Chess Championship final. | Photo Credit: AP

India’s D Gukesh will take on defending champion Ding Liren in the World Chess Championship final, set to happen between November 25 and December 13.

Here are all the frequently asked questions (FAQs) answered about World Chess Championship 2024.

What is the format for World Chess Championship 2024?

The 2024 World Chess Championship match between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren consists of 14 games. The first player to score 7.5 points will be crowned the World Champion. If the match ends in a tie after all 14 games, a tiebreak will be held the following day to determine the winner.

When is World Chess Championship 2024 happening?

Game 1 - November 25, 2024 - Monday
Game 2 - November 26, 2024 - Tuesday
Game 3 - November 27, 2024 - Wednesday
Rest Day - November 28, 2024 - Thursday
Game 4 - November 29, 2024 - Friday
Game 5 - November 30, 2024 - Saturday
Game 6 - December 1, 2024 - Sunday
Rest Day - December 2, 2024 - Monday
Game 7 - December 3, 2024 - Tuesday
Game 8 - December 4, 2024 - Wednesday
Game 9 - December 5, 2024 - Thursday
Rest Day - December 6, 2024 - Friday
Game 10 - December 7, 2024 - Saturday
Game 11 - December 8, 2024 - Sunday
Game 12 - December 9, 2024 - Monday
Rest Day - December 10, 2024 - Tuesday
Game 13 - December 11, 2024 - Wednesday
Game 14 - December 12, 2024 - Thursday
Tie-breaks (If needed) - December 13, 2024 - Wednesday

*All games will start at 2:30 PM IST (17:00 local time).

What is the time control for the World Chess Championship 2024 match?

The World Chess Championship match will consist of 14 classical games. Each game will adhere to a time control of 120 minutes for the first 40 moves, followed by 30 minutes for the remainder of the game, with a 30-second increment per move starting from move 41.

What are the tie-break rules for World Chess Championship 2024?

If the World Chess Championship match goes to tie-breaks:

Rapid Match: Four games, 15 minutes per side with a 10-second increment. The first to score 2½ points wins.

Mini Rapid Match (if tied): Two games, 10 minutes per side with a 5-second increment. The first to score 1½ points wins.

Blitz Match (if still tied): Two games, 3 minutes per side with a 2-second increment. The first to score 1½ points wins.

Sudden Death Blitz (if still tied): Single blitz games with 3 minutes per side and a 2-second increment, alternating colours until one player wins.

A drawing of lots determines who plays White before each mini-match.

What is the prize money for World Chess Championship 2024?

The total prize fund for the event is $2.5 million (approximately Rs 20.8 crore).

Each player earns $200,000 (Rs 1.67 crore) for every game they win (including forfeits).

The remaining prize money is split equally between the players.

If tiebreaks are required, the winner gets $1.3 million (Rs10.83 crore), and the loser gets $1.2 million (Rs10 crore). This distribution also applies if the final score is 7½–6½ (13 decisive games) or 8–6 (14 decisive games).

Where is World Chess Championship 2024 happening?

The World Chess Championship final between India’s Gukesh and China’s Ding will happen in Singapore, with Resorts World Sentosa set to act as the host.

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

Where to watch the D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren World Chess Championship 2024 matches?
The World Chess Championship 2024 match between Gukesh and Ding will be streamed on FIDE social media handles (YouTube, Twitch), Chess.com social media handles (YouTube, Twitch) etc.
You can follow all the live action, commentary, moves and live chess board widgets on Sportstar’s daily match blog.

