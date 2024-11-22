 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2025: Can unsold players come back during the mega auction?

The mega auction for the IPL 2025 season will be held over two days in Jeddah with the 10 franchises needing to fill 204 slots.

Published : Nov 22, 2024 11:07 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer during the IPL 2024 season.
Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer during the IPL 2024 season. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer during the IPL 2024 season. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction is set to take place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, with 574 players up for signing.

The 574 players include 12 marquee players divided into two sets, who will be the first ones to be brought up at the auction. This will be followed by the bidding for other capped and uncapped players.

The second day of the mega event has been reserved for an accelerated auction, which will commence from player No. 117 on the auction list.

ALSO READ
IPL Auction 2025: Player slots left for each team ahead of mega auction

Will unsold players be brought back to the auction?

Yes, players who go unsold in the auction will have a chance to return for a second time. However, they will only be brought back during the accelerated auction, and not all unsold players will have their names go under the hammer again.

The accelerated auction will be conducted in two phases. In the first phase, franchises will be asked to nominate the players (from No. 117 to 574) they want to see presented during the auction. The second phase will feature all the unsold or unpresented players from the full list of 574, as nominated by the franchises to be presented again.

If even one team mentions a player’s name during this process, that player will be reintroduced for a second time.

Related Topics

IPL 2025 /

IPL AUCTION

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia vs India Live Score, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 1st Test Day 1: Marsh removes Jurel, Washington; India loses six
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2025: Can unsold players come back during the mega auction?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Scott Boland named in Australian PM’s XI side to face India in practice match
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL Auction 2025: Player slots left for each team ahead of mega auction
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL Auction 2025: Who is Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, the latest Afghanistan spinner in demand
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2025: Can unsold players come back during the mega auction?
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL Auction 2025: Player slots left for each team ahead of mega auction
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL Auction 2025: Who is Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, the latest Afghanistan spinner in demand
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2025 to start on March 14 with final on May 25: Reports
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2025 Auction Rules: RTM card, accelerated auction process explained; All you need to know
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia vs India Live Score, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 1st Test Day 1: Marsh removes Jurel, Washington; India loses six
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2025: Can unsold players come back during the mega auction?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Scott Boland named in Australian PM’s XI side to face India in practice match
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL Auction 2025: Player slots left for each team ahead of mega auction
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL Auction 2025: Who is Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, the latest Afghanistan spinner in demand
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment