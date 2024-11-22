IPL 2025: Can unsold players come back during the mega auction?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction is set to take place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, with 574 players up for signing.

The 574 players include 12 marquee players divided into two sets, who will be the first ones to be brought up at the auction. This will be followed by the bidding for other capped and uncapped players.

The second day of the mega event has been reserved for an accelerated auction, which will commence from player No. 117 on the auction list.

Will unsold players be brought back to the auction?

Yes, players who go unsold in the auction will have a chance to return for a second time. However, they will only be brought back during the accelerated auction, and not all unsold players will have their names go under the hammer again.

The accelerated auction will be conducted in two phases. In the first phase, franchises will be asked to nominate the players (from No. 117 to 574) they want to see presented during the auction. The second phase will feature all the unsold or unpresented players from the full list of 574, as nominated by the franchises to be presented again.

If even one team mentions a player’s name during this process, that player will be reintroduced for a second time.