IPL Auction 2025: Player slots left for each team ahead of mega auction

After the 10 franchises announced their retentions in October, they will get together for the mega auction to finalise their rosters for the upcoming edition.

Published : Nov 22, 2024 10:38 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
IPL trophy in display during the 2022 season.
IPL trophy in display during the 2022 season. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

IPL trophy in display during the 2022 season. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction is scheduled to take place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

After the 10 franchises announced their retained players in October, they will now gather for the mega auction to finalize their rosters for the upcoming edition.

A total of 46 players have been retained by the 10 teams, with Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals being the only franchises to utilise their full quota of six retentions.

How many slots do each team have going into the auction?

Each team can have a maximum of 25 players and a minimum of 18 on its roster. A squad can also have a maximum of eight overseas players.

Punjab Kings, having retained just two players, can bring in the maximum number of players (23).

Slots left for each team (overseas in bracket)
Chennai Super Kings: 20 (7)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 22 (8)
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 20 (5)
Mumbai Indians: 20 (8)
Delhi Capitals: 21 (7)
Rajasthan Royals: 19 (7)
Punjab Kings: 23 (8)
Kolkata Knight Riders: 19 (6)
Gujarat Titans: 20 (7)
Lucknow Super Giants: 20 (7)

