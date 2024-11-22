 />
Sreejesh-coached Indian colts depart for Oman to defend Junior Asia Cup title

For Sreejesh, this will be his second assignment as the coach. He began his stint with a bronze medal at the Sultan of Johor Cup, beating New Zealand 2-2 (3-2) in a thrilling shootout.

Published : Nov 22, 2024 15:46 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: P.R. Sreejesh at the Sports Authority of India Centre in Bengaluru.
FILE PHOTO: P.R. Sreejesh at the Sports Authority of India Centre in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: P.R. Sreejesh at the Sports Authority of India Centre in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu

Fresh from winning the bronze medal in the Sultan of Johor Cup, PR Sreejesh-coached Indian colts on Friday departed for Muscat to defend the Junior Asia Cup title.

India, which defeated archrival Pakistan 2-1 to lift the title last year for a record fourth time, will open its campaign against Thailand on November 27 in a Pool A fixture.

It will next face Japan on November 28 and Chinese Taipei on November 30. Its last group stage match is against Korea on December 1. India needs a top-two finish to secure a semifinal berth.

Pakistan, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Oman, and China constitute Pool B.

Confident of a positive start, captain Amir Ali said the team has prepared well and are determined to reach the final.

“We have been preparing rigorously and are ready to face the challenges ahead,” Ali stated in a Hockey India release.

“We all understand the importance of this tournament and the opportunity to showcase our skills on the big stage. Our focus is on giving our best from the very first match and securing a strong position to make it to the final.”

Vice-captain Rohit said the whole team is motivated ahead of the campaign. “The energy in the camp is fantastic, and there is a strong sense of unity among the players. Our recent performance at the Sultan of Johor Cup has given us confidence, and we’re focused on building on that momentum.

“We are determined to work hard, stay disciplined, and perform to our full potential in every match,” Rohit said.

India has so far won the title in 2004, 2008 and 2015, making it the most successful side in the tournament.

For legendary Indian goalkeeper Sreejesh, this will be his second assignment as the coach. He began his stint with a bronze medal victory at the Sultan of Johor Cup, beating New Zealand 2-2 (3-2) in a thrilling shootout.

