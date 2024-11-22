AUS vs IND, 1st Test: Steve Smith dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah for second golden duck in Test career

Australian batter Steve Smith was dismissed for a golden duck for only the second time in his Test career, by Jasprit Bumrah, during his side’s first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Perth on Friday.
Smith was trapped in front by a massive in-swinging delivery from Bumrah, off the first ball he faced in the game. He walked in after the dismissal of Usman Khawaja who was caught at slip.
The Indian skipper picked up back-to-back wickets to leave Australia struggling at 19 for three.
The last time the Aussie batter was dismissed for a golden duck in a Test was back in 2014, when he fell first ball against South African pacer Dale Steyn.
This is the 11th time Smith has been dismissed for a duck in Test cricket.
