 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AUS vs IND, 1st Test: Steve Smith dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah for second golden duck in Test career

Smith was trapped in front by a massive in-swinging delivery from Bumrah, off the first ball he faced in the game.

Published : Nov 22, 2024 13:47 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jasprit Bumrah of India celebrates after taking the wicket of Steve Smith of Australia for a first ball duck.
Jasprit Bumrah of India celebrates after taking the wicket of Steve Smith of Australia for a first ball duck. | Photo Credit: CAMERON SPENCER/Getty Images
infoIcon

Jasprit Bumrah of India celebrates after taking the wicket of Steve Smith of Australia for a first ball duck. | Photo Credit: CAMERON SPENCER/Getty Images

Australian batter Steve Smith was dismissed for a golden duck for only the second time in his Test career, by Jasprit Bumrah, during his side’s first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Perth on Friday.

Smith was trapped in front by a massive in-swinging delivery from Bumrah, off the first ball he faced in the game. He walked in after the dismissal of Usman Khawaja who was caught at slip.

The Indian skipper picked up back-to-back wickets to leave Australia struggling at 19 for three.

FOLLOW LIVE | AUS vs IND 1st Test Day 1 LIVE

The last time the Aussie batter was dismissed for a golden duck in a Test was back in 2014, when he fell first ball against South African pacer Dale Steyn.

This is the 11th time Smith has been dismissed for a duck in Test cricket.

Related Topics

Steve Smith /

Jasprit Bumrah /

India /

Australia /

Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia vs India Live Score, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 1st Test Day 1: Australia loses three early wickets to Bumrah
    Team Sportstar
  2. AUS vs IND, 1st Test: Steve Smith dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah for second golden duck in Test career
    Team Sportstar
  3. Scott Boland named in Australian PM’s XI side to face India in practice match
    PTI
  4. F1: Fred Vasseur questions ‘strange momentum’ of race director change
    Reuters
  5. Australia to mark 10-year anniversary of Hughes’ death during 2nd AUS vs IND Test
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. AUS vs IND, 1st Test: Steve Smith dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah for second golden duck in Test career
    Team Sportstar
  2. Australia to mark 10-year anniversary of Hughes’ death during 2nd AUS vs IND Test
    Reuters
  3. Scott Boland named in Australian PM’s XI side to face India in practice match
    PTI
  4. AUS vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul given out after controversial Australia DRS review
    Team Sportstar
  5. AUS vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul crosses 3000 Test runs during Australia vs India match at Perth
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia vs India Live Score, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 1st Test Day 1: Australia loses three early wickets to Bumrah
    Team Sportstar
  2. AUS vs IND, 1st Test: Steve Smith dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah for second golden duck in Test career
    Team Sportstar
  3. Scott Boland named in Australian PM’s XI side to face India in practice match
    PTI
  4. F1: Fred Vasseur questions ‘strange momentum’ of race director change
    Reuters
  5. Australia to mark 10-year anniversary of Hughes’ death during 2nd AUS vs IND Test
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment