AUS vs IND, 1st Test: Harshit Rana takes wicket of Travis Head on Test debut

Harshit Rana took his first wicket in his Test debut during the first match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Friday.

Head was bowled for 11 after taking on Rana in the previous over, smashing two fours.

Harshit, who was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders team that won the IPL 2024 title, scored seven runs off five balls for his side before being removed by Josh Hazlewood.

The 22-year-old made his debut along with Nitish Kumar Reddy in Perth. The Delhi bowler has played on 10 First Class (FC) matches in his career, picking up 43 wickets, including two five-wicket hauls and a 10-wicket match haul.

He also impressed during the Duleep Trophy this season in which he took eight wickets across two matches in Anantapur while also contributing some handy lower-order runs.