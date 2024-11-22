 />
D Gukesh vs Ding Liren: FIDE World Chess Championship final 2024 full schedule, venue

Published : Nov 22, 2024 16:56 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Gukesh Dommaraju shows his medals from the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad Budapest 2024.
Gukesh Dommaraju shows his medals from the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad Budapest 2024. | Photo Credit: R. SATISH BABU/AFP
Gukesh Dommaraju shows his medals from the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad Budapest 2024. | Photo Credit: R. SATISH BABU/AFP

India’s D Gukesh will take on defending champion China’s Ding Liren in the FIDE World Chess Championship Final 2024 in Singapore starting on November 25.

The final will happen at Resorts World in Sentosa. an island resort off Singapore’s southern coast.

This will only be the second time the World Championship match is hosted in Southeast Asia after Baguio in 1978.

The first game of the final is scheduled for November 25, with the opening ceremony scheduled to happen two days prior.

The 14th and final round is marked for December 12, with the next day demarcated for tiebreaks, if needed.

FULL SCHEDULE

