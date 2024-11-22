Chennaiyin head coach Coyle believes Argentina’s visit to Kerala can be good for Indian football

With World Champion Argentina expected to visit Kerala for two friendly matches in 2025, the jury is still out on what this move would mean for Indian Football.

However, Chennaiyin FC’s head coach, Owen Coyle believes the La Albiceleste’s sojourn in a state that has never shied away from showing its love for the team could do some good to India’s footballing ecosystem.

“I don’t know for how long they are coming [to India], but they were in Houston for about a week. They used our U18s for practice, to shape up against them,” the Scotsman, who was helming Houston Dynamo - an MLS outfit - between 2014 and 2016, recalled.

“It was an unbelievable experience for our young players to be standing on the same pitch as Messi. If they come for a week, then the local boys in Kerala or the U18s will get that experience,” Coyle recalled at a press conference on Friday ahead of Chennaiyin’s away game against Kerala Blasters.

Back in 2015, Argentina visited the United States of America for two friendlies in September - against Bolivia and Mexico, with a star-studded having the likes of Messi, Sergio Aguero, Carlos Tevez and others practising at the Houston Dynamo’s training ground.

“When Argentina came to play Bolivia, they used our training ground for a week. We would train in the morning, and they would train after that. I knew a number of their players, like Aguero and Mascherano, because they had competed against me in England. Their attitude and professionalism was exemplary,” the 58-year-old continued.

In the week running up to the match, the Argentines trained at the Houston ground and even practised with the club’s U18 players.

“Argentina tries to leave a legacy wherever they play,” then-head coach of the Dynamo U-18s James Clarkson explained . “When they play an international friendly, they select a club to train with leading up to the game. They selected the Dynamo, and our players were able to train 11 versus 11 with Argentina,” he added.

Despite it being a friendly clash, the spectators at the Shell Energy Stadium in Houston were treated to a feast as Aguero and Messi bagged braces to help Argentina to a 7-0 win against Bolivia.

“I wanted all the kids to experience it,” Clarkson added. “It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and hopefully, it has an impact on their development with the club.”

While Argentina’s opponents haven’t been confirmed yet, the likes of Japan and Qatar are being considered. Kerala Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman also announced that the financial cost would touch Rs 100 crore, which is expected to be met through sponsors.

Coyle is aware of the money the organisers are spending on getting the 2024 Copa America winner to India and the argument of whether it could be spent on better things,” but decided to just stick to the footballing aspect.

“If we in India strive to be better and improve and eventually, god willing, go to a World Cup, then these are the teams you want to watch up close. So, the politics and the financial stuff, I’ll leave that to others. But from a footballing perspective, any top team like Argentina or Brazil, you want to see them,” he concluded.