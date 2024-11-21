Sreenidi likely to play I-League opener against Gokulam Kerala despite no official broadcaster

Sreenidi Deccan will go ahead with its I-league opener against Gokulam Kerala at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad on Friday despite a threat of boycott from all the I-league clubs.

Initially, all the clubs had threatened to boycott the league if they were not given a confirmation on the league’s official broadcasters by 8 pm on November 21.

No statement about the issue from the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has arrived till the time of writing.

But Sportstar understands that the visiting team has already arrived in Hyderabad and abandoning the match could have sporting as well as financial ramifications.

The AIFF, in its executive meeting on November 18, had awarded the commercial rights of the league to Shrachi Sports Endeavour Private Limited, further stating that discussions regarding the broadcasters had to be concluded with them by November 20.

However, the I-League clubs said that there has been no acknowledgement from Shrachi regarding the same.

“Despite efforts of I-league clubs to come to a comprise regarding the broadcast of the league, AIFF (All India Football Federation) has not kept its end of the bargain and fulfilled its obligations and promises towards the league and the clubs,” the I-League clubs said in a letter sent to the AIFF on Thursday.

According to sources, the AIFF had got in touch with a potential broadcaster last week but a confirmation and successful progress in the deal could take weeks.