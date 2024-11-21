 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Spurs right to challenge length of Bentancur ban, says Postecoglou

Bentancur, who was also fined 100,000 pounds (USD 125,950.00), apologised to Son and said there was no bad feeling between them.

Published : Nov 21, 2024 23:38 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou.
Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur is right to challenge the length of Rodrigo Bentancur’s ban for making a racist remark about his South Korean team mate Son Heung-min, said manager Ange Postecoglou.

Uruguay midfielder Bentancur was hit with a seven-match sanction by the Football Association this week, adding to Postecoglou’s woes after an inconsistent start to the season.

“It’s obviously disappointing because he’s been great for us this year,” the Australian said on Thursday. “He’s been one of the ones whose football has gone up another level, but we understood this was kind of coming and I support the club’s decision to appeal the severity of the ban.

“We will work with Rodrigo through that and make sure in that time he has all of our support in the right way so that when’s he available again, he’s ready.”

The FA charged Bentancur in September after he made a joke at Son’s expense during a television show.

READ MORE | Premier League 2024-25: Postecoglou says Spurs’ inconsistency down to him

Host of the Por La Camiseta show Rafa Cotelo asked Bentancur for a Spurs player’s shirt, to which the Uruguayan replied, “Sonny’s?”, adding: “Or one of Sonny’s cousins as they all look more or less the same.”

Bentancur, who was also fined 100,000 pounds (USD 125,950.00), apologised to Son and said there was no bad feeling between them. In a statement, Tottenham said it had not appealed the guilty finding but the ban which they believe is too severe.

Postecoglou added his support for the player.

“He’s obviously been away with Uruguay and he’s not quite back yet but I spoke to him in the lead-up to it,” he said.

“As a club, we are going to support him because the one thing that is undeniable to me is I know him, he’s an outstanding person, he’s an unbelievable team mate and he’s a person with the utmost character and he’s made a mistake.”

Tottenham has further problems ahead of its trip to champion Manchester City on Saturday with Micky van de Ven ruled out and fellow centre-back Christian Romero a doubt.

Related Topics

Ange Postecoglou /

Tottenham Hotspur /

Son Heung-min /

Rodrigo Bentancur

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spurs right to challenge length of Bentancur ban, says Postecoglou
    Reuters
  2. Sehwag’s son Aaryavir smashes double hundred in Cooch Behar Trophy
    PTI
  3. Real Madrid visits lowly Leganes trying to cope with injury crisis
    Reuters
  4. NBA: Mavs star Luka Doncic wrist sprain to keep him out for three games, will be re-evaluated in a week
    AP
  5. Pro Kabaddi League HIGHLIGHTS, PKL 2024: Haryana Steelers dominates over Bengaluru Bulls, remains on top; Telugu Titans defeats Bengal Warriorz
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Spurs right to challenge length of Bentancur ban, says Postecoglou
    Reuters
  2. Start of Amorim era: All eyes on Man United as it takes on Ipswich in Premier League clash
    Reuters
  3. Chelsea’s Maresca excited to face old club Leicester but says James injured again
    Reuters
  4. Leicester’s Ghana winger Fatawu out for season with ACL injury
    Reuters
  5. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola signs contract extension: Reports
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spurs right to challenge length of Bentancur ban, says Postecoglou
    Reuters
  2. Sehwag’s son Aaryavir smashes double hundred in Cooch Behar Trophy
    PTI
  3. Real Madrid visits lowly Leganes trying to cope with injury crisis
    Reuters
  4. NBA: Mavs star Luka Doncic wrist sprain to keep him out for three games, will be re-evaluated in a week
    AP
  5. Pro Kabaddi League HIGHLIGHTS, PKL 2024: Haryana Steelers dominates over Bengaluru Bulls, remains on top; Telugu Titans defeats Bengal Warriorz
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment