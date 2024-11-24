CSK Squad, IPL 2025 Auction Live: Chennai Super Kings full list of players bought, retained; purse remaining

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction is being held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, with 577 players up for signing.
Here is how five-time champion Chennai Super Kings is faring at the IPL 2025 auction:
CSK IPL 2025 Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni.
CSK Purse Remaining: Rs. 55 crore.
CSK RTM Cards Left: 1
CSK Player Slots Remaining: 20
CSK Overseas Player Slots Remaining: 7
CSK Retained Players List: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs. 18 crore), Matheesha Pathirana (Rs. 13 crore), Shivam Dube (Rs. 12 crore), Ravindra Jadeja (Rs. 18 crore), MS Dhoni (Rs. 4 crore).
