Ravichandran Ashwin signed by CSK for Rs 9.75 crore in IPL 2025 auction

IPL auction 2025 update: Ashwin was released by Rajasthan Royals ahead of this year’s auction after representing the outfit in the 2024 season. 

Published : Nov 24, 2024 18:58 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ravichandran Ashwin was released by Rajasthan Royals ahead of this year’s mega auction.
Ravichandran Ashwin was released by Rajasthan Royals ahead of this year’s mega auction. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR
infoIcon

Ravichandran Ashwin was released by Rajasthan Royals ahead of this year’s mega auction. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been signed by CSK for Rs 9.75 crore at the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction held at the Abady Al Johar Arena in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Ashwin was released by Rajasthan Royals ahead of this year’s auction after representing the outfit in the 2024 season. 

While the Royals were engaged in a bidding war for Ashwin, they pulled out once CSK took the bid to Rs 9.75 crore. They did not have a RTM card left to use it on Ashwin.

FOLLOW LIVE | IPL-Auction 2025 Live Updates, Day 1

With 212 IPL appearances, Ashwin is the most experienced player in the IPL mega auction players list.

It is homecoming for the veteran off-spinner, who first rose to prominence with the Chennai-based franchise in 2009. He donned the yellow jersey until 2015 before being picked up by the now-defunct Rising Pune Super Giant and later by Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) in 2018.

The off-spinner was part of Set 4, which comprises capped all-rounders.

Ashwin had registered for a base price of Rs 2 crore.

Related Topics

IPL /

Indian Premier League /

Ravichandran Ashwin /

Rajasthan Royals

