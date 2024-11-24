The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction is being held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, with 577 players up for signing.

Here is how Punjab Kings is faring at the IPL 2025 auction:

PBKS IPL 2025 Squad: Shashank Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh (Rs. 18 crore), Shreyas Iyer (Rs. 26.75 crore), Yuzvendra Chahal (Rs. 18 crore).

PBKS Purse Remaining: Rs. 47.75 crore.

PBKS RTM Cards Left: 3

PBKS Player Slots Remaining: 20

PBKS Overseas Player Slots Remaining: 8

PBKS Retained Players List: Shashank Singh (Rs. 5.5 crore), Prabhsimran Singh (Rs. 4 crore).