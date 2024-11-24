The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction is being held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, with 577 players up for signing.
Here is how Punjab Kings is faring at the IPL 2025 auction:
PBKS IPL 2025 Squad: Shashank Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh (Rs. 18 crore), Shreyas Iyer (Rs. 26.75 crore), Yuzvendra Chahal (Rs. 18 crore).
PBKS Purse Remaining: Rs. 47.75 crore.
PBKS RTM Cards Left: 3
PBKS Player Slots Remaining: 20
PBKS Overseas Player Slots Remaining: 8
PBKS Retained Players List: Shashank Singh (Rs. 5.5 crore), Prabhsimran Singh (Rs. 4 crore).
Latest on Sportstar
- IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates: PBKS gets Chahal for Rs. 18 crore; Rishabh Pant most expensive ever for Rs 27 crore to LSG; Shreyas Iyer to PBKS for Rs 26.75 crore; SRH signs Shami for Rs. 10 crore, Miller goes to LSG for Rs. 7.50 crore
- Yuzvendra Chahal signed by Punjab Kings for Rs. 18 crore in IPL 2025 auction
- IPL Auction 2025: All 10 squads updated, full teams and players list
- Punjab Kings Squad, IPL 2025 Auction: PBKS full list of players bought, retained; purse remaining
- IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: Full list of sold, unsold players of all 10 teams on Day 1; Pant becomes most expensive player
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE