Mohammed Shami signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs. 10 crore in IPL 2025 auction

Mohammed Shami has been signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs. 10 crore at the IPL mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Kolkata Knight Riders nearly secured Shami’s services at Rs. 9.75 crore, before the Sunrisers swooped in to claim the right-arm quick as their first signing of the day.

Shami was released by Gujarat Titans ahead of this year’s auction, after being part of the outfit for the last three seasons.

The Indian pacer began his IPL journey with Kolkata Knight Riders, before representing Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Punjab Kings and finally the Titans.

Shami has taken 127 wickets in 109 matches in the IPL. The 34-year-old recently made a long-awaited return following an ankle injury, bowling in the fifth round of the Ranji Trophy for Bengal.