David Miller signed for Rs 7.5 crore by LSG in IPL 2025 auction

IPL 2025 auction updates: The South Africa international was part of Gujarat Titans for the last three seasons, winning the title in 2022.

Published : Nov 24, 2024 16:57 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: David Miller playing for Gujarat Titans against Royal Challengers Bengaluru during IPL 2024.
Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu
FILE PHOTO: David Miller playing for Gujarat Titans against Royal Challengers Bengaluru during IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu

David Miller was signed by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 7.5 crore during the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction in Jeddah on Sunday. Gujarat Titans did not use the RTM card for Miller.

The South African international was part of Gujarat Titans for the last three seasons, winning the title in 2022. Miller has also featured for Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

Miller has played 130 matches in the IPL and has scored 2,924 runs at an average just above 36. He also has a century to his name.

His ton off 37 deliveries, scored during the 2013 season for Punjab Kings (erstwhile Kings XI Punjab), is the third-fastest in the tournament history, behind only Chris Gayle and Yusuf Pathan.

