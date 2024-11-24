 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indians in IPL Auction 2025 LIVE updates: Real-time news of sold and unsold players, Shreyas

Three hundred sixty seven of the total pool of players are Indians, comprising over nearly 64 percent, with most of them (319) being uncapped.

Published : Nov 24, 2024 15:13 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rishabh Pant, who was released by Delhi Capitals, is expected to attract a high price at the Auctions in Saudi Arabia.
Rishabh Pant, who was released by Delhi Capitals, is expected to attract a high price at the Auctions in Saudi Arabia. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar/The Hindu
infoIcon

Rishabh Pant, who was released by Delhi Capitals, is expected to attract a high price at the Auctions in Saudi Arabia. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar/The Hindu

The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction before the 2025 edition is all set to take place at the Abady Al-Johar Arena in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with 577 players expecting bidders over two days.

Three hundred sixty seven of the total pool of players are Indians, comprising over nearly 64 percent, with most of them (319) being uncapped. The base price of uncapped Indians ranges between 30 to 50 lakhs while that of capped ones, from 75 lakhs to INR 2 crore.

FOLLOW THE LIVE AUCTION LIVE: IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: Marquee set starts with Pant, Rahul, Shreyas as top attractions

Following is the real-time updates of Indian players up for auction over two days:

The list will be updated real-time once the auction starts. The above table was last updated at 3:56 pm IST.

Related Topics

IPL AUCTION /

IPL 2025

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Punjab Kings Squad, IPL 2025 Auction: PBKS full list of players bought, retained; purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indians in IPL Auction 2025 LIVE updates: Real-time news of sold and unsold players, Shreyas
    Team Sportstar
  3. GT Squad, IPL 2025 Auction: Gujarat Titans full list of players bought, retained; purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates: Shreyas Iyer in the auction now, Punjab Kings signs Arshdeep Singh for Rs 18 crore using RTM; Marquee Set 1 starts; 204 slots to be filled, 84 players up for signing on Day 1
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kagiso Rabada signed by Gujarat Titans for Rs 10.75 crore in IPL 2025 auction
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Auction

  1. Indians in IPL Auction 2025 LIVE updates: Real-time news of sold and unsold players, Shreyas
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2025 Auction: Who is the most expensive uncapped player in the Indian Premier League so far?
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2025 Auction, Day 1 LIVE Updates: Full list of sold, unsold players; PBKS exercises RTM for Arshdeep
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Auction strategy was around players who can help us improve at home, says RCB skipper Faf du Plessis
    PTI
  5. IPL Auction 2024, LIVE: Players sold/unsold in sets 1 and 2; Cummins gets record 20.5 crore, Mitchell to CSK for 14 crore
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Punjab Kings Squad, IPL 2025 Auction: PBKS full list of players bought, retained; purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indians in IPL Auction 2025 LIVE updates: Real-time news of sold and unsold players, Shreyas
    Team Sportstar
  3. GT Squad, IPL 2025 Auction: Gujarat Titans full list of players bought, retained; purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates: Shreyas Iyer in the auction now, Punjab Kings signs Arshdeep Singh for Rs 18 crore using RTM; Marquee Set 1 starts; 204 slots to be filled, 84 players up for signing on Day 1
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kagiso Rabada signed by Gujarat Titans for Rs 10.75 crore in IPL 2025 auction
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment