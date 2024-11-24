The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction before the 2025 edition is all set to take place at the Abady Al-Johar Arena in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with 577 players expecting bidders over two days.

Three hundred sixty seven of the total pool of players are Indians, comprising over nearly 64 percent, with most of them (319) being uncapped. The base price of uncapped Indians ranges between 30 to 50 lakhs while that of capped ones, from 75 lakhs to INR 2 crore.

FOLLOW THE LIVE AUCTION LIVE: IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: Marquee set starts with Pant, Rahul, Shreyas as top attractions

Following is the real-time updates of Indian players up for auction over two days:

The list will be updated real-time once the auction starts. The above table was last updated at 3:56 pm IST.