Jos Buttler signed by Gujarat Titans for Rs. 15.75 crore in IPL 2025 auction

IPL 2025 auction update: Buttler has played 107 games in the IPL, scoring 3,582 runs at an average of 38.10, including seven centuries.

Published : Nov 24, 2024 16:24 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Jos Buttler had been a part of the Rajasthan Royals since the last seven seasons.
FILE PHOTO: Jos Buttler had been a part of the Rajasthan Royals since the last seven seasons. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Jos Buttler had been a part of the Rajasthan Royals since the last seven seasons. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu

Jos Buttler was signed by Gujarat Titans for Rs 15.75 crore during the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction in Jeddah on Sunday.

The bidding war for Buttler was initiated by his former side Rajasthan Royals, before Lucknow Super Giants began challenging. Eventually Titans pushed past its opponents to claim Buttler’s services

The England international was released by the Royals ahead of this year’s auction. The 34-year-old had been a part of the franchise since 2018. Before the Royals, Buttler played two seasons for Mumbai Indians.

Buttler has played 107 games in the IPL, scoring 3,582 runs at an average of 38.10. He has seven hundreds in the tournament, second to only Virat Kohli (8), along with 19 fifties.

During the 2022 season, Buttler scored 862 runs in 17 matches to become the first player to win the Orange Cap twice.

FOLLOW LIVE | IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, Day 1

At 34, Jos Buttler has faced recent challenges with a calf injury but demonstrated his undiminished batting prowess with a blistering 83 in his second T20I on return for England against the West Indies, batting at No. 3.

Since joining the Rajasthan Royals in 2018, Buttler has primarily played as an opener.

A T20 World Cup-winning captain, he also brings strong leadership credentials to any team he joins.

