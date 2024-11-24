RR Squad, IPL 2025 Auction Live: Rajasthan Royals full list of players bought, retained; purse remaining

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction is being held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, with 577 players up for signing.

Here is how Rajasthan Royals is faring at the IPL 2025 auction:

RR IPL 2025 Squad: Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Sandeep Sharma.

RR Purse Remaining: Rs. 41 crore.

RR RTM Cards Left: 0

RR Player Slots Remaining: 19

RR Overseas Player Slots Remaining: 7

RR Retained Players List: Sanju Samson (Rs. 18 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs. 18 crore), Riyan Parag (Rs. 14 crore), Dhruv Jurel (Rs. 14 crore), Shimron Hetmyer (Rs. 11 crore), Sandeep Sharma (Rs. 4 crore).