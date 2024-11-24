ZIM vs PAK, 1st ODI: Zimbabwe beats Pakistan by DLS method in rain-hit game

Zimbabwe upset Pakistan in the opening clash of their three-match One Day International series, winning by 80 runs on the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern system at Queens Sports Club on Sunday.

The home side, put into bat, was in trouble at 125-7 halfway through its innings before Pakistan-born Sikandar Raza (39) and left-handed tailender Richard Ngarava (48) put on 62 runs for the eighth wicket to help Zimbabwe to 205 before being bowled out with nine overs left.

Debutant left arm wrist spinner Faisal Akram took 3-24 while offspinner Salman Agha returned figures of 3-42.

Zimbabwe quick Blessing Muzarabani removed Pakistan’s openers cheaply and the wickets continued to tumble in a feeble batting display as it slumped to 60-6 off 21 overs before heavy rain arrived.

The two teams meet again in Bulawayo on Tuesday and Thursday.