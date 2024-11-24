 />
Indian sports wrap, November 24: Kerala thrashes Pondicherry in Santosh Trophy qualifier

Here are all the major updates, scores and results of Indians in the world of sports on November 24.

Published : Nov 24, 2024 18:39 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kerala’s Naseeb Rahman (left) and Christy Davis try for a header against Pondicherry in the Santosh Trophy qualifying tournament at Kozhikode on Sunday.
Kerala’s Naseeb Rahman (left) and Christy Davis try for a header against Pondicherry in the Santosh Trophy qualifying tournament at Kozhikode on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Kerala’s Naseeb Rahman (left) and Christy Davis try for a header against Pondicherry in the Santosh Trophy qualifying tournament at Kozhikode on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

FOOTBALL

Santosh Trophy qualifiers: Kerala thumps Pondicherry 7-0, Railways beats Lakshadweep 1-0

Host Kerala expectedly qualified for the Santosh Trophy after finishing on top in Group H of the qualifying event with a crushing 7-0 win against Pondicherry at the Corporation Stadium on Sunday.

Kerala won all its three matches, having defeated Railways and Lakshadweep earlier.

Kerala went ahead in the 11th minute through a penalty kick awarded for a foul on Muhammed Roshal. Gani Nigam successfully converted the spot kick.

Three minutes later, Naseeb Rahman dribbled past the Pondicherry defenders to make it 2-0.

Then, a goal by E. Sajeesh had Kerala ahead 3-0 at half-time.

Sajeesh and Naseeb struck again in the second half. Christy Davis and T. Shijin were the other scorers.

Earlier, Railways defeated Lakshadweep 1-0, through a 57th-minute goal by Pavan Mali.

The results (Group H)

Kerala 7 (Gani Nigam 11, Naseeb Rahman 14 & 64, E. Sajeesh 20 & 66, Christy Davis 53, T. Shijin 71) bt Pondicherry 0.

Railways (Pavan Mali 57) bt Lakshadweep 0. 

-PK Ajith Kumar

