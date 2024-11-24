Indian sports wrap, November 24: Kerala thrashes Pondicherry in Santosh Trophy qualifier

FOOTBALL
Santosh Trophy qualifiers: Kerala thumps Pondicherry 7-0, Railways beats Lakshadweep 1-0
Host Kerala expectedly qualified for the Santosh Trophy after finishing on top in Group H of the qualifying event with a crushing 7-0 win against Pondicherry at the Corporation Stadium on Sunday.
Kerala won all its three matches, having defeated Railways and Lakshadweep earlier.
Kerala went ahead in the 11th minute through a penalty kick awarded for a foul on Muhammed Roshal. Gani Nigam successfully converted the spot kick.
Three minutes later, Naseeb Rahman dribbled past the Pondicherry defenders to make it 2-0.
Then, a goal by E. Sajeesh had Kerala ahead 3-0 at half-time.
Sajeesh and Naseeb struck again in the second half. Christy Davis and T. Shijin were the other scorers.
Earlier, Railways defeated Lakshadweep 1-0, through a 57th-minute goal by Pavan Mali.
The results (Group H)
Kerala 7 (Gani Nigam 11, Naseeb Rahman 14 & 64, E. Sajeesh 20 & 66, Christy Davis 53, T. Shijin 71) bt Pondicherry 0.
Railways (Pavan Mali 57) bt Lakshadweep 0.
-PK Ajith Kumar
