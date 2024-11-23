Indian sports wrap, November 23: Guwahati to host FMSCI National Rally Sprint Championship Round on Nov. 24

MOTORSPORTS

Guwahati to host National Rally Sprint Championship Round on Sunday

The NEMA Guwahati Sprint Rally, the east zone round of the FMSCI Indian National Rally Sprint Championship (INRSC) for two-wheelers, will be held on Sunday.

The event will take place at the picturesque PRP Valley, located 60 kilometers outside Guwahati.

Set in the midst of a rubber plantation, the rally promises a challenging ride through hilly terrain, with steep inclines and sudden dips, making it a true test for the riders.

The event marks the final round of the qualifying rounds for the INRSC-2W, making it a critical opportunity for contenders aiming to secure a national championship title.

“The rally is expected to attract around 80 participants from across Northeast India,” according to a press release.

In addition to the 11 classes of the National Championship, a separate Sprint Support Rally will be held for local youth, featuring eight classes with their own trophies and prizes.

The season will culminate with the final round of the INRSC-2W, set to take place in Pune on December 14-15, 2024, where the top riders from each zone will compete for the prestigious national championship title.

-PTI