Indian sports wrap, November 22: Railways, Kerala win big in Santosh Trophy qualifiers

FOOTBALL

Railways, Kerala comfortably win in Santosh Trophy qualifiers

On day two of the Santosh Trophy qualifying tournament in Group H matches at the Corporation Stadium on Friday, Railways steamed past Pondicherry 10-1, while host Kerala crushed Lakshadweep 10-1.

Kerala opened the scoring in the sixth minute, off a deflection from the Lakshadweep goalkeeper, whose failure was made worse by the defenders. All that allowed S. Muhammed Ashiq to come up with a spectacular volley from close.

Three minutes later, Muhammad Ajsal broke into the box from the right flank, beat the Pondicherry defenders and deftly gave the ball back to Naseeb Rahman, who provided the finishing touch. The host went 2-0 up and the floodgates were open.

Ajsal scored again in the 20th minute. Then E. Sajeesh made it 4-0 in the 37th minute and he would strike again in the 78th and 89th minutes. Gani Nigam scored a brace and the other scorers were Mohammed Rishad and Muhammed Musharaf.

The results: Group H: Kerala 10 (Muhammad Ajsal 6 & 20, Naseeb Rahman 9, E. Sajeesh 37, 78 & 89, Mohammed Rishad 46, Gani Nigam 55 & 81, Muhammed Musharaf 56) bt Lakshadweep 0. Railways 10 (S. Muhammed Ashiq 2, Mohammed Fardin Ali Molla 14 & 43, Sufiyan Shaikh 18, 34 & 90+1, John Paul Jose 90+6, C. Devendira 26-og, Subrata Murmu 54, Johnson Joseph Mathews 74) bt Pondicherry 1 (Beskin Golson 80).

- Team Sportstar

TENNIS

Top seed Sehaj out in semis

Izyan Ahmad of USA knocked out top seed Sehaj Singh Pawar 6-3, 7-5 in the boys semifinals of the ITF junior tennis tournament at the Assam Tennis Complex on Friday.

In the final, Izyan will play the champion of the last tournament, Arjun Rathi.

Sehaj won the doubles title in partnership with Aaron Gabet of France.

The girls doubles title was bagged by Aishwarya Jadhav and Sohini Mohanty.

The results: Under-18 boys (semifinals): Izyan Ahmad (USA) bt Sehaj Singh Pawar 6-3, 7-5; Arjun Rathi bt Praneel Sharma 6-1, 6-2. Doubles (final): Aaron Gabet (Fra) & Sehaj Singh Pawar bt Aditya Mor & Arjun Rathi 6-2, 6-3. Under-18 girls (semifinals): Rishitha Basireddy bt Aishwarya Jadhav 6-1, 6-3; Priyanka Rana (USA) bt Shaivi Dalal 6-2, 6-4. Doubles (final): Aishwarya Jadhav & Sohini Mohanty bt Mahika Khanna & Kashvi Sunil 6-1, 6-3.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

POLO

Dhruvpal shines in DGST Trophy

Dhruvpal Godara scored four goals to guide Army Service Corps (ASC) to a 6-3 victory over Cavaliers in the final of the DGST Trophy polo tournament at the Jaipur polo ground on Friday.

Aryaman Singh was adjudged the ‘most valuable player’. Lt. Gen. Preet Mohindera Singh presented the trophy.

The results (final): ASC 6 (Dhruvpal Godara 4, Daniel Otamendi 2) bt Cavaliers 3 (Abhimanyu Pathak 2, Bautista Alberdi).

- Kamesh Srinivasan

Chirag Duhan in semifinals

Chirag Duhan beat second seed Dominik Palan of the Czech Republic 6-3, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the USD 15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament in Luanda, Angola, on Friday.

Chirag also made the doubles semifinals in partnership with Lorenzo Lorusso of Italy.

The results: $115,000 WTA, Colina, Chile Doubles (quarterfinals): Francisca Jorge (Por) & Laura Pigossi (Bra) bt Robin Anderson (USA) & Prarthana Thombare 7-6(2), 7-5. €120,950 Challenger, Rovereto, Italy Doubles (semifinals): Sriram Balaji & Rithvik Bollipalli w.o. Oleg Prihodko (Ukr) & Jelle Sels (Ned); Quarterfinals: Balaji & Rithvik bt Filippo Romano & Stefano Travaglia (Ita) 6-3, 6-2. $82,000 Challenger, Yokohama, Japan Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Toshihide Matsui & Kaito Uesugi (Jpn) bt Anirudh Chandrasekar & Niki Poonacha 3-6, 7-6(5), [10-6]. $15,000 ITF men, Luanda, Angola Singles (quarterfinals): Chirag Duhan bt Dominik Palan (Cze) 6-3, 6-4; Pre-quarterfinals: Chirag bt Lawrence Bataljin (Aus) 7-5, 6-2. Doubles (quarterfinals): Chirag Duhan & Lorenzo Lorusso (Ita) bt Tarun Karra & Victor Pagotto (Bra) 7-5, 1-6, [10-3]; Parth Aggarwal & Matteo Covato (Ita) bt Jakub Hrynkewicz (Pol) & Arthur Laborde (Sui) 6-1, 6-3. $40,000 ITF women, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic Doubles quarterfinals): Jasmijn Gimbere & Stephanie Visscher (Ned) bt Shria Atturu & Saumya Vig 6-3, 6-2.

- Kamesh Srinivasan