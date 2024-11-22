Indian sports wrap, November 22: Railways, Kerala win big in Santosh Trophy qualifiers

FOOTBALL
Railways, Kerala comfortably win in Santosh Trophy qualifiers
On day two of the Santosh Trophy qualifying tournament in Group H matches at the Corporation Stadium on Friday, Railways steamed past Pondicherry 10-1, while host Kerala crushed Lakshadweep 10-1.
Kerala opened the scoring in the sixth minute, off a deflection from the Lakshadweep goalkeeper, whose failure was made worse by the defenders. All that allowed S. Muhammed Ashiq to come up with a spectacular volley from close.
Three minutes later, Muhammad Ajsal broke into the box from the right flank, beat the Pondicherry defenders and deftly gave the ball back to Naseeb Rahman, who provided the finishing touch. The host went 2-0 up and the floodgates were open.
Ajsal scored again in the 20th minute. Then E. Sajeesh made it 4-0 in the 37th minute and he would strike again in the 78th and 89th minutes. Gani Nigam scored a brace and the other scorers were Mohammed Rishad and Muhammed Musharaf.
The results:
Group H:
TENNIS
Top seed Sehaj out in semis
Izyan Ahmad of USA knocked out top seed Sehaj Singh Pawar 6-3, 7-5 in the boys semifinals of the ITF junior tennis tournament at the Assam Tennis Complex on Friday.
In the final, Izyan will play the champion of the last tournament, Arjun Rathi.
Sehaj won the doubles title in partnership with Aaron Gabet of France.
The girls doubles title was bagged by Aishwarya Jadhav and Sohini Mohanty.
The results:
POLO
Dhruvpal shines in DGST Trophy
Dhruvpal Godara scored four goals to guide Army Service Corps (ASC) to a 6-3 victory over Cavaliers in the final of the DGST Trophy polo tournament at the Jaipur polo ground on Friday.
Aryaman Singh was adjudged the ‘most valuable player’. Lt. Gen. Preet Mohindera Singh presented the trophy.
The results (final):
Chirag Duhan in semifinals
Chirag Duhan beat second seed Dominik Palan of the Czech Republic 6-3, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the USD 15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament in Luanda, Angola, on Friday.
Chirag also made the doubles semifinals in partnership with Lorenzo Lorusso of Italy.
The results:
$115,000 WTA, Colina, Chile
€120,950 Challenger, Rovereto, Italy
$82,000 Challenger, Yokohama, Japan
$15,000 ITF men, Luanda, Angola
$40,000 ITF women, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
