Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Dabang Delhi leads vs Jaipur Pink Panthers; UP Yoddhas triumphs over Tamil Thalaivas

- November 22, 2024 21:4211-24
Arjun Deshwal crosses the mid line while touching Ashish Malik.
- November 22, 2024 21:4110-24
Navneet gets a bonus but is held by Ashish Malik and an ALL OUT is inflicted for the second time by Delhi.
- November 22, 2024 21:399-21
Ashu Malik sends Surjeet Singh out, no super tackle opportunity.
- November 22, 2024 21:389-20
DOD raid! Sombir Mehra seems to have fallen and is sent out.
- November 22, 2024 21:379-19
Ashu Malik ousts Lucky Sharma with ease and touches the midline.
- November 22, 2024 21:369-18
Ankle hold by Ashish ensures Neeraj Narwal doesnt escape.
- November 22, 2024 21:30Half time stats
- November 22, 2024 21:289-17
Neeraj Narwal gets a bonus point.
- November 22, 2024 21:288-17
A bonus from Naveen followed by Abhijeet Malik’s successful raid with Gaurav Chillar’s tackle that sent him outside the mat.
- November 22, 2024 21:278-15
Arjun is benched thanks to Ashish Malik.
- November 22, 2024 21:268-14
ALL out for Jaipur after K Dharanidharan fails to pick a touch in a DOD raid but gets a bonus. Ashu Malik meets a surrendering Reza Mirbagheri leading to Jaipur’s all out.
- November 22, 2024 21:247-10
DOD raid again for Delhi. This time Ashu Malik gets Lucky Sharma with a running hand touch despite Jaipur defenders attempt to evade him.
- November 22, 2024 21:237-9
DOD raid for Jaipur but Arjun waits till the last second, pressuring him to make a move and Gaurav Chillar makes the most of this tackling him down.
- November 22, 2024 21:227-8
DOD raid for Dabang Delhi. Ashu Malik gets past Abhijeet Malik.
- November 22, 2024 21:207-7
Super tackle for Yogesh as he pulls the thighs of Neeraj Narwal down to pin him.
- November 22, 2024 21:187-5
Ashish ousts Surjeet Singh, who with his strength tries to send the all rounder out but is unsuccessful.
- November 22, 2024 21:167-4
Gaurav’s right feet is out, a self out is inflicted. Arjun doesnt seem to be greedy for more points.
- November 22, 2024 21:156-4
Surjeet blocks Naveen to get a two point lead.
- November 22, 2024 21:145-4
Neeraj shifts from right to left and reaches in deep to get a running hand touch on Gaurav Chillar.
- November 22, 2024 21:134-4
Bonus for Naveen.
- November 22, 2024 21:124-3
Abhijeet Malik also makes use of the DOD raid and takes out Ashish Malik.
- November 22, 2024 21:113-3
DOD raid. A back kick by Naveen leaves Ankush unprepared.
- November 22, 2024 21:093-2
Ashu Malik and Arjun Deshmukh are benched, thanks to Surjeet Singh and Yogesh.
- November 22, 2024 21:072-1
Arjun toe touches Sandeep, who did not anticipate it.
- November 22, 2024 21:061-1
Arjun Deshwal returns the favour by sending Ashish Malik out with ease.
- November 22, 2024 21:060-1
Ashu Malik twists around to oust Ankush Rathee.
- November 22, 2024 21:04Toss
Jaipur Pink Panthers team won the toss and selected Choice of court: Left
- November 22, 2024 20:59Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi K.C Starting 7s:
Jaipur Pink Panthers - Arjun Deshwal, Reza Mirbagheri, Ankush Rathee, Surjeet Singh, Neeraj Narwal, Lucky Sharma, Abhijeet Malik
Dabang Delhi K.C. - Ashu Malik, Gaurav Chhillar, Yogesh, Naveen Kumar, Sandeep, Ashish, Ashish M
- November 22, 2024 20:59Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi K.C. head-to-head record
Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi K.C. have played each other 22 times.
With 12 wins against Dabang Delhi K.C., Jaipur Pink Panthers is ahead in the head-to-head record. Dabang Delhi K. C. has won seven times with three matches ending in ties.
- November 22, 2024 20:59Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi K.C. form guide
Jaipur Pink Panthers heads into this match after a win against Puneri Paltan 30-28, winning for the sixth time in Pro Kabaddi League Season 11.
Dabang Delhi K.C., on the other hand, tied 39-39 against Gujarat Giants in its last match.
- November 22, 2024 20:59Full time stats
- November 22, 2024 20:5624-40
DOD raid for Yoddhas as Akshay Suryawanshi sends Nitesh Kumar and Moein Shafaghi are sent out. Yoddhas reviews for three points, but its unsuccessful.
- November 22, 2024 20:5524-38
This time, however, Vishal isnt lucky as Mahender Singh stops him.
- November 22, 2024 20:5424-37
Vishal manages to secure two consecutive raid points with Ashu Singh and Sachin.
- November 22, 2024 20:5322-37
Bhavani Rajput strikes again! Gets his super 10 as Sourabh Fagare, Abhishek Manokaran are sent to the bench.
- November 22, 2024 20:5222-35
Seems like Moein Shafaghi’s knuckle went out of the lobby without a touch.
- November 22, 2024 20:5022-34
Moein Shafaghi sends Hitesh out after escaping his hold.
- November 22, 2024 20:4921-34
DOD raid from Bhavani succeeds as Amir Hossein Bastami is sent out.
- November 22, 2024 20:4821-33
Unsuccessful raid by Sourabh Fagare, who is held by Hitesh.
- November 22, 2024 20:4721-32
Successive points for the Thalaivas after a successful defence by Abhishek Manokaran and raids by Vishal Chahal and Sourabh Fagare.
- November 22, 2024 20:4518-32
Moein Shafaghi and Bharat exchange points.
- November 22, 2024 20:4517-31
DOD Raid! Yoddhas inflict second all out on Thalaivas with Bhavani Rajput evading Abhishek Manokaran, Nitesh Kumar to touch the mid line.
- November 22, 2024 20:3917-27
Sumit tackles Vishal Chahal out and Thailavas trails by 10 points.
- November 22, 2024 20:3817-26
Vishal Chahal and Bhavani Rajput manage to execute successful raids for their teams, exchanging points.
- November 22, 2024 20:3716-25
DOD Raid for UP Yoddhas. They are given a point as Amir’s foot seemed to have gotten past the lobby before tackling Bhavani. Review is taken by the Thalaivas but is unsuccessful.
- November 22, 2024 20:3415-22
Bhavani Rajput ousts Thailavas star defender Nitesh, soon after, Moein Shafaghi is blocked by Manender Singh.
- November 22, 2024 20:3215-21
Moein Shafaghi replaces Narender in the mat, he gets his first prey Bharat but is soon sent out by Bhavani Rajput.
- November 22, 2024 20:3114-20
In the matter of seconds, seven points were picked by the UP Yoddhas. All out inflicted by the Tamil Thalaivas. A bonus for Nitesh Kumar though.
- November 22, 2024 20:2913-15
Keshav Kumar manages to get two defenders out as he gets a touch one after an other. Abhishek Manokaran, Amir Hossein Bastami will be in the bench.
- November 22, 2024 20:24Half-time stats
- November 22, 2024 20:2213-13
Hitesh manages to halt Vishal Chahal from creating a havoc.
- November 22, 2024 20:2113-12
Five points for Nitesh Kumar after he holds Bharat in a DOD raid.
- November 22, 2024 20:2112-12
DOD raid for Thalaivas! Sachin is stopped by Ashu Singh.
- November 22, 2024 20:1912-11
Keshav Kumar is pushed out by Abhishek Manokaran.
- November 22, 2024 20:1911-11
DOD raid for Thalaivas. Vishal Chahal is sent to the bench after Ashu Singh’s tackle.
- November 22, 2024 20:1811-10
DOD raid for UP. Bhavani Rajput is stopped by Amir and Anuj.
- November 22, 2024 20:1710-10
Hitesh is stopped by Sachin with a thigh hold. Manender seems to have stepped out, but it is after the hold is made by his teammate.
- November 22, 2024 20:1610-9
Nitesh Kumar holds onto Keshav Kumar with the Thalaivas pouncing onto him.
- November 22, 2024 20:149-9
Mahender and Keshav push Narender Kandola out of the lobby to equalise the points.
- November 22, 2024 20:139-8
Vishal steps out of bounds, claiming a touch, however no touch given.
- November 22, 2024 20:119-7
Amir Hossein Bastami holds Bharat to the mat, thereby, failing him from crossing the line.
- November 22, 2024 20:108-7
While Bhavani Rajput failed to take on Nitesh Kumar, Vishal Chahal, on the other hand, gets away from Sumit to put Thalaivas in the lead.
- November 22, 2024 20:076-6
Back to back points for Tamil Thalaivas as both teams are giving each other a tough fight.
- November 22, 2024 20:064-6
DOD raid for UP Yoddhas as Bhavani Rajput swiftly manage to get past Vishal Chahal.
- November 22, 2024 20:054-5
DOD raid is unsuccessful for Sachin after being tackled by Sumit.
- November 22, 2024 20:044-4
A successful raid from Vishal Chahal with a superb tackle from the number one ranked defending team as Bharat is benched after being halted by Nitesh Kumar.
- November 22, 2024 20:022-4
Bharat pulls Anuj Gawade towards the mid line, no help from his teammates.
- November 22, 2024 20:022-3
Both the teams hand over a point each.
- November 22, 2024 20:011-2
Narender Kandola finally manages to score a point for the Thalaivas as he jumps over Sumit, who is caught slacking in the DOD raid.
- November 22, 2024 20:000-2
Bonus point for Bhavani Rajput.
- November 22, 2024 20:000-1
Sachin returns without a point. Bharat takes advantage of his height and manages to touch the line despite being pinned down by Nitesh Kumar.
- November 22, 2024 19:58Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas toss updates:
UP Yoddhas team won the toss and selected Choice of court: Right
- November 22, 2024 19:55Players enter
Both teams enter the court.
- November 22, 2024 19:46Where are the teams standing?
Tamil Thalaivas is currently placed eighth while UP Yoddhas is ninth.
- November 22, 2024 19:42Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas head-to-head record
Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddhas have played each other 15 times.
Tamil Thalaivas leads the head-to-head record, winning seven while UP Yoddhas has won on 5 occasions. Three matches between the teams have ended in ties.
- November 22, 2024 19:22Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddhas form guide
Tamil Thalaivas head into this match after a defeat against Haryana Steelers 29-36, that was its sixth loss of the season.
UP Yoddhas, on the other hand, played out a 29-29 tie against Puneri Paltan in the last outing.
- November 22, 2024 19:10Starting 7s: Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas
Tamil Thalaivas: Vishal Chahal, Nitesh Kumar, Abhishek Manokaran, Narender Kandola, Anuj Gawade, Amir Hossein, Sachin
UP Yoddhas: Bharat, Mahender Singh, Keshav Kumar, Bhavani Rajput, Sumit, Hitesh, Ashu Singh
- November 22, 2024 18:15Welcome to live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League
Catch Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League at the Noida Indoor Stadium on November 22, 2024. Tamil Thalaivas take on UP Yoddhas in the first game; Jaipur Pink Panthers take on Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls in the second match of the day. Stay tuned for previews, stats, the starting 7 and much more.
