Australia vs India Live Score, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 1st Test Day 2: AUS in trouble at 67/7; Bumrah picks four

Day 1 report

Under azure blue skies in a city at ease with both the slow life and fast lanes, Australia and India were locked in a taut battle of attrition. The first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series commenced with hype and hope and as Friday ebbed, there were enough twists and turns to keep the fans engaged.

And at the first day’s close, the host struggled at 67 for seven after restricting India to 150 in its first innings. Australia’s reply became a hoarse whisper as Jasprit Bumrah (four for 17) bowled like a man possessed, a trait he replicates in most contests. The Indian captain accounted for opener Nathan McSweeney and then drew an edge off Marnus Labuschagne which Virat Kohli dropped.

The spearhead was not finished yet as he dismissed Usman Khawaja with Kohli making amends at second slip. The next ball cannoned into Steve Smith’s pads and it was left to Travis Head to prevent the hat-trick. Bumrah’s first spell was an incredible 6-2-9-3.

- K.C. Vijaya Kumar

Read full report by clicking on image below.