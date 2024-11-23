Australia vs India Live Score, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 1st Test Day 2: AUS in trouble at 67/7; Bumrah picks four

- November 23, 2024 06:57KL Rahul’s dismissal controversy explained!
- November 23, 2024 06:48Mitchell Starc about the enigma named Jasprit Bumrah
- November 23, 2024 06:18Day 1 report
Under azure blue skies in a city at ease with both the slow life and fast lanes, Australia and India were locked in a taut battle of attrition. The first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series commenced with hype and hope and as Friday ebbed, there were enough twists and turns to keep the fans engaged.
And at the first day’s close, the host struggled at 67 for seven after restricting India to 150 in its first innings. Australia’s reply became a hoarse whisper as Jasprit Bumrah (four for 17) bowled like a man possessed, a trait he replicates in most contests. The Indian captain accounted for opener Nathan McSweeney and then drew an edge off Marnus Labuschagne which Virat Kohli dropped.
The spearhead was not finished yet as he dismissed Usman Khawaja with Kohli making amends at second slip. The next ball cannoned into Steve Smith’s pads and it was left to Travis Head to prevent the hat-trick. Bumrah’s first spell was an incredible 6-2-9-3.
- K.C. Vijaya Kumar
Read full report by clicking on image below.
- November 23, 2024 05:51LIVE STREAMING INFO
When is India vs Australia first Test taking place?
The first Test match between India and Australia will take place between November 22-26. The second day will commence at 7:50 AM IST.
Where to watch the LIVE telecast of India vs Australia first Test?
The LIVE telecast of the first Test match between India and Australia can be watched on the Star Sports network or through the Hotstar app or website.
- November 23, 2024 05:33GOOD MORNING!
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Day 2 of the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test between Australia and India at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Stay tuned for all live updates and scores from the game as the day progresses!
Latest on Sportstar
- Australia vs India Live Score, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 1st Test Day 2: AUS in trouble at 67/7; Bumrah picks four
- India vs Australia, 1st Test: Perth pitch report, ground conditions, toss factor, stats and records
- Australia vs India first Test LIVE streaming info: Date, time, venue, where to watch Border-Gavaskar Trophy online?
- France postpones weekend football matches after severe winter weather
- Woman wins civil damages claim against MMA star Conor McGregor over rape accusation
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE