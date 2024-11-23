 />
Australia vs India Live Score, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 1st Test Day 2: AUS in trouble at 67/7; Bumrah picks four

Australia vs India 1st Test Border Gavaskar Trophy Live Score: Catch the live updates from Day 2 of the first Test between India and Australia at Perth on Saturday.

Updated : Nov 23, 2024 06:57 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Day 2 of the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test between India and Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

  • November 23, 2024 06:57
    KL Rahul’s dismissal controversy explained!

    AUS vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul given out after controversial Australia review

    India opener KL Rahul was dismissed under controversial circumstances during the first Test between India and Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Friday.

  • November 23, 2024 06:48
    Mitchell Starc about the enigma named Jasprit Bumrah
  • November 23, 2024 06:18
    Day 1 report

    Under azure blue skies in a city at ease with both the slow life and fast lanes, Australia and India were locked in a taut battle of attrition. The first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series commenced with hype and hope and as Friday ebbed, there were enough twists and turns to keep the fans engaged.

    And at the first day’s close, the host struggled at 67 for seven after restricting India to 150 in its first innings. Australia’s reply became a hoarse whisper as Jasprit Bumrah (four for 17) bowled like a man possessed, a trait he replicates in most contests. The Indian captain accounted for opener Nathan McSweeney and then drew an edge off Marnus Labuschagne which Virat Kohli dropped. 

    The spearhead was not finished yet as he dismissed Usman Khawaja with Kohli making amends at second slip. The next ball cannoned into Steve Smith’s pads and it was left to Travis Head to prevent the hat-trick. Bumrah’s first spell was an incredible 6-2-9-3.

    - K.C. Vijaya Kumar


    Read full report by clicking on image below. 

    AUS vs IND, 1st Test: Skipper Bumrah skittles out Australian batting core to put India in control on Day 1

    At the first day’s close, the host struggled at 67 for seven after restricting India to 150 in its first innings with Jasprit Bumrah picking up four wickets.

  • November 23, 2024 05:51
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    When is India vs Australia first Test taking place?

    The first Test match between India and Australia will take place between November 22-26. The second day will commence at 7:50 AM IST.

    Where to watch the LIVE telecast of India vs Australia first Test?

    The LIVE telecast of the first Test match between India and Australia can be watched on the Star Sports network or through the Hotstar app or website. 

  • November 23, 2024 05:33
    GOOD MORNING!

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Day 2 of the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test between Australia and India at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Stay tuned for all live updates and scores from the game as the day progresses!

