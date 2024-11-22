 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Verstappen has consistently been the best driver, says Former F1 driver Karun Chandhok

Former Indian F1 driver and TV pundit Karun Chandhok praised the reigning champion’s consistency as he inches close to a fourth consecutive title.

Published : Nov 22, 2024 18:50 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
FILE PHOTO: Karun Chandhok (IND) and Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing at Formula One World Championship, Rd16, Malaysian Grand Prix, Preparations, Sepang, Malaysia, Thursday 29 September 2016.
FILE PHOTO: Karun Chandhok (IND) and Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing at Formula One World Championship, Rd16, Malaysian Grand Prix, Preparations, Sepang, Malaysia, Thursday 29 September 2016. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Karun Chandhok (IND) and Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing at Formula One World Championship, Rd16, Malaysian Grand Prix, Preparations, Sepang, Malaysia, Thursday 29 September 2016. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The final sprint of the three races to close out the 2024 Formula One season gets underway this weekend in Las Vegas, with the drivers’ and constructors’ titles still in play.

Max Verstappen leads the driver’s championship, and former Indian F1 driver and TV pundit Karun Chandhok praised the reigning champion’s consistency as he inches close to a fourth consecutive title.

The Dutchman leads McLaren’s Lando Norris by 62 points and will feel he has one hand on the crown with just 86 points left to play.

“I think, ultimately, Max has stood head and shoulders above everybody else.

And he’s, you know, if you look at consistency across, we’ve had 21 weekends so far, he’s been consistently the best driver, and that’s why he’s leading the championship,” said Chandhok to Sportstar recently.

The former Indian racer added that Verstappen has made a difference in his fight against Norris and pointed out the gulf between the three-time champion and his teammate Sergio Perez.

READ MORE | F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: Max Verstappen in sight of exclusive club of four-time Formula One champions

“If you look at where Perez is in the championship, he’s so far behind. 393 versus 151 as we sit here today. That’s a huge gap. And so, yeah, I think there’s no doubt about it. You know, Red Bull have really depended on Max’s talent and ability to get them over the line this year.”

Chandhok also termed Red Bull’s slump after winning seven of the first 10 races as a key for the championship becoming interesting. “It’s surprising, really, you know, how much they have struggled. We had races in the middle of the year where Max was struggling to qualify in the top four. McLaren, we knew, was strong last year and coming on stronger. So yeah, what’s been more surprising is how much Red Bull has dropped away.”

While it is a matter of if not when Verstappen will seal the title, the constructors’ battle is set to go down to the wire. McLaren (593) leads Ferrari (557), and Red Bull (544) is not far off. Ferrari has had a strong last few races, reducing the deficit, but Chandhok backed McLaren to prevail.

“I think McLaren will get it over the line. They have a 36-point buffer, but all it takes is one bad weekend. If they have a weekend where both cars have a non-finish, or something happens and a race like Vegas, especially, you know, street track, night race, cold temperatures, something weird can happen. It can turn very quickly. I think it’s between McLaren and Ferrari. I think Red Bull are a little bit too far away,” Chandhok said.

Related Topics

Formula One /

Formula 1 /

Max Verstappen /

Lando Norris /

Las Vegas Grand Prix /

Sergio Perez

Latest on Sportstar

  1. New Premier League season to kick off on August 16, 2025; final round to be played on May 24, 2026
    Reuters
  2. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Tamil Thalaivas takes on UP Yoddhas at 8; Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC later
    Team Sportstar
  3. Verstappen has consistently been the best driver, says Former F1 driver Karun Chandhok
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. AUS vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul given out after controversial Australia DRS review
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chennaiyin head coach Coyle believes Argentina’s visit to Kerala can be good for Indian football
    Rajdeep Saha
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Motorsport

  1. Verstappen has consistently been the best driver, says Former F1 driver Karun Chandhok
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. Las Vegas Grand Prix: Mercedes boss Wolff praises Hamilton ahead of Ferrari move
    Reuters
  3. Las Vegas Grand Prix: McLaren taking nothing for granted with constructors’ championship in sight
    Reuters
  4. Norris admits ‘probably too late’ for Formula One title dream
    AFP
  5. Motorsport Weekend Wrap: Martin seals maiden championship; Ugochukwu wins incident-filled Macau GP
    Kavita Menon
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. New Premier League season to kick off on August 16, 2025; final round to be played on May 24, 2026
    Reuters
  2. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Tamil Thalaivas takes on UP Yoddhas at 8; Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC later
    Team Sportstar
  3. Verstappen has consistently been the best driver, says Former F1 driver Karun Chandhok
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. AUS vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul given out after controversial Australia DRS review
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chennaiyin head coach Coyle believes Argentina’s visit to Kerala can be good for Indian football
    Rajdeep Saha
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment