I-League 2024-25 wrap: Gokulam Kerala pips Sreenidi Deccan in thriller; Edmund’s strike brings joy to Inter Kashi

Amid much hullabaloo around I-League 2024-25’s broadcast and boycott calls from the clubs, the newest season of India’s second-tier kicked off on Friday, November 22.

While Gokulam Kerala edged out Sreenidi Deccan in a humdinger of an opener, Inter Kashi bagged all points on offer after Edmund Lalrindika scored the solitary goal against Sporting Club Bengaluru.

Here’s a look at how the matches unfolded on the opening day of I-League 2024-25:

Fired up Gokulam Kerala FC grill full points at Deccan’s den

The 2024-2025 I-League season kicked off with a thrilling encounter at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad, where Gokulam Kerala FC clinched a dramatic 3-2 victory against Sreenidi Deccan FC.

From the onset, Gokulam Kerala, which finished third in the previous season, asserted themselves aggressively, nearly scoring within the first minute through Nacho Abelado’s effort, which narrowly missed the mark. This early chance set a dynamic tone for the visitors, indicating their intent to dominate proceedings.

Sreenidi Deccan, the runner-up from last season, showed its mettle by absorbing the early pressure and gradually imposing its rhythm on the match. Its efforts bore fruit when Lalromawia capitalised on a defensive lapse by Gokulam’s Mashoor Shereef and Nidhin Krishna. After an ineffectual clearance from Angel Orelien’s pass, Lalromawia found the back of the net, giving the host a temporary lead and boosting its confidence.

The game’s intensity further escalated in the second half as Gokulam returned with renewed vigour. Its persistence paid off in the 60th minute when Martin Chaves struck a powerful right-footer after Sreenidi’s Jagdeep Singh failed to clear a cross effectively, setting up VP Suhair for the assist. This goal equalised the match and shifted the momentum in favour of Gokulam.

As the match neared its conclusion, Gokulam took the lead for the first time with Nacho Abelado making amends for his earlier miss. Capitalising on a poor clearance by Sreenidi’s Emboklang Nongkhlaw, Abelado’s precise left-footer found its target in the 84th minute.

The climax of the match came in injury time when Soosairaj, returning from an injury, assisted Tharpuia for Gokulam’s third goal — a beautifully timed shot that further extended its lead.

However, the drama wasn’t over as Sreenidi Deccan’s David Castenada managed to score in the final moments of the match, narrowing the deficit but not enough to change the outcome.

Inter Kashi cash on Edmund’s goal to profit three points

Inter Kashi huffed and puffed before finally finding its way to a 1-0 victory over SC Bengaluru in the I-League 2024-25 at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata on November 22, 2024.

Through the first half, SC Bengaluru showed up with grit, counterattacking nous and a sprinkling of underdog pluck to keep their hosts’ ambitions grounded. There could have been no better way to welcome Antonio Lopez Habas to the I-League.

Kashi showed its cards early with Joni Kauko and Nikolas Stojanovic driving the wheels in midfield to create chances as well as hold Bengaluru at bay. Within the first 10 minutes, the pair had a chance each, and both of them shot wide, the former from outside the box and the latter inside to the left.

Bengaluru goalkeeper Satyajit Bordoloi was Karnataka’s hero when it won the Santosh Trophy, and his first test came in the 15th minute after Edmund Lalrindika’s beautifully lobbed through ball fell to Domingo Berlanga inside the six-yard box. The Spaniard duly shot and Bordoloi made himself large to block it away with his outstretched leg.

Football games aren’t won on paper, but sometimes the names on paper spring to life with moments of magic to turn them. And as it was, Edmund Lalrindika did just that in the 72nd to finally break the deadlock.

Karthik Panicker delivered a cross into the box from the left, with the newly minted Indian international the only Kashi target in the box. Lalrindika rose high and headed low, the ball bouncing in front of Bordoloi and nestling in the net.

The goal was enough for Kashi to break Bengaluru’s resolve. It held its opponents at arm’s length and strolled the rest of the game for a win.