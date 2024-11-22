ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan aims to return to winning ways against struggling Jamshedpur

Reigning League Shield champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be looking to get back to winning ways as it meets a struggling Jamshedpur FC at home in Salt Lake Stadium in a matchweek nine encounter of the ISL-11 here on Saturday.

After holding Odisha FC to a 1-1 draw at Bhubaneswar just before the two-week international break, a rejuvenated Mohun Bagan will be hoping to regain the form that saw it win successive three outings before that.

A win will allow second-placed Mohun Bagan SG (14 points from seven matches) to go level on points with table-topper Bengaluru FC (17 from eight) on points, a chance that the home side would be eagerly hoping to grab.

Mohun Bagan head coach Jose Molina may have to do some juggling in the starting lineup owing to injuries to some of its key players like Asish Rai, Greg Stewart and Anirudh Thapa, who are likely to miss the action. The team has good bench strength, offering Molina enough options to select his starting 11. Given that the team is settling down to a rhythm, the home side will be trying its best to secure the full quota of points at home.

“The team is ready at the moment. We have nothing special to work on. The players know what is needed – how we need to defend and attack. Of course, there will be some changes in the lineup, but I am confident about my players,” Molina said on the eve of the match.

For the visitor, this will be a chance to redeem itself after suffering two demoralising losses in its previous two matches. Jamshedpur FC conceded 10 goals while scoring just one in the two humiliating losses against NorthEast United FC (0-5) and Chennaiyin FC (1-5) in the previous engagements, which saw it fall to the seventh position (12 from seven) in the current league standings. In the absence of its suspended head coach, Khalid Jamil, JFC will be shepherded by his assistant, Steven Dias who needs to inspire his team really well to help it bounce back.

“The last two matches were not good for us. I am sure every team goes through this phase, so it is important that we bounce back fast. We had a good break before this match – the team is motivated and working hard. Hopefully, we can get a positive result in tomorrow’s game,” Dias said.