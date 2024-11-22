 />
MLS: Inter Miami coach Martino steps down after Cup playoffs exit against Atalanta

Martino's Miami, which is led by Argentina talisman Lionel Messi, topped the MLS regular season standings to win the Supporters' Shield with a record-breaking haul of 74 points in 34 games.

Published : Nov 22, 2024 22:17 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Inter Miami head coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino watches from the sideline during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the New England Revolution, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Photo Credit: AP
Inter Miami coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino stepped down from his role on Friday, citing personal reasons, after the team was knocked out of the MLS Cup playoffs earlier this month.

Martino’s Miami, which is led by Argentina talisman Lionel Messi, topped the MLS regular season standings to win the Supporters’ Shield with a record-breaking haul of 74 points in 34 games.

However, it crashed out in the first round of the playoffs at the hands of ninth seed Atlanta United -- a team that won the MLS Cup under Martino in 2018.

Miami had also failed to move past the last 16 in the Leagues Cup, while it was knocked out of the CONCACAF Champions Cup by Mexican club Monterrey in the quarterfinals earlier this year.

The club said the search for a new coach was underway.

ALSO READ: Arsenal defender White ruled out for ‘few months’ after surgery, says Arteta

“It has been an honour to work at such a special Club and to lead such a special team,” Martino said in a statement. “I depart with nothing but gratitude for my time here and would like to offer sincere thanks to everyone that made it possible.”

Martino, who coached Barcelona a decade ago before a two-year stint managing the Argentina national team, joined Miami in June 2023.

He guided it to the Leagues Cup trophy last year -- the club’s first major honour since former England skipper David Beckham formed the expansion team.

Along with 37-year-old Messi, Miami also signed his former Barcelona teammates Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Although Messi missed a big chunk of the 2024 season with injuries and Copa America commitments, he and Suarez finished the campaign with 20 MLS goals each.

Miami beat Atlanta 2-1 in the first game, but it lost the next two to crash out of the playoffs.

As Supporters’ Shield winners, Miami also qualified for the inaugural 32-team FIFA Club World Cup that will be held in the United States in June-July next year.

